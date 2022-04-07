Is As They Made Us Based on a True Story? Where Was It Filmed?

Helmed by actress-director Mayim Bialik (of ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ fame) in her directorial debut, ‘As They Made Us’ is a poignant and bittersweet drama movie painted with empathy and compassion. The serene familial film revolves around a divorced single mother and her father, struggling with a terminal condition. While our protagonist tries to cope with disparate aspects of her life, such as family, individuality, existential crisis, and freedom, she roots for another chance at love.

The stellar cast ensemble features industry stalwarts such as Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, Dianna Agron, and Simon Helberg. The story takes place in urban and suburban areas, occasionally taking us on a retrospective tour to revisit the past. You may know how challenging it is to depict a certain period in the movie. However, if you seek to identify the filming locations, and discern if the film has a realistic basis, allow us to probe further.

Is As They Made Us Based on a True Story?

No, ‘As They Made Us’ is not based on a true story. However, some may find the film’s depiction of a broken family quite relatable. In our day and age, mental illnesses are not rare in society, but mental health is a topic that is still primarily stigmatized in public. Mayim Bialik directed the movie from her own script, while Jonathan Cohen served as a story editor. While working on the story, Bialik was seemingly inspired by her own family. The iconic actress divulged her familial history of mental illnesses in an interview. Although traces of mental deterioration have been present in both sides of Bialik’s family, it was rarely a subject of conversation within the family.

Bialik came from a family of artists and filmmakers. She chose the National Alliance on Mental Illness as the charity for her stint on ‘Jeopardy!.’ While she was inspired by her position in her family and her experiences growing up in a Jewish diaspora, she was also curious to explore a much-discussed phenomenon in society. One child is often more caring of the family than the other, and Bialik wanted to explore that kind of sibling dynamic in her portrayal. She sought to explore the uncertain path that awaits the sibling who stays. She also spoke about working with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ co-actor Simon Helberg.

In her mind, it was an effortless decision for Bialik to cast the actor in the role since she already had an idea about the comic depth. Cinematically, Bialik’s inspiration ranges from Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’) to Eliza Hittman (‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’), and she incorporated aspects of her favorite directors into the story. When all the ingredients fell in place, the enticing ambiance of the story was created. Therefore, looking at all the nooks and crannies, the movie is quite realistic, although the characters and incidents remain fictional.

As They Made Us Filming Locations

‘As They Made Us’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in and around New Jersey. Principal photography seemingly commenced in spring 2021, coming under wrap by the end of summer of the same year. Apart from the enticing eco-geography, the state of New Jersey boasts a massive tax credit incentive package to lure filmmakers and producers to the region. David Feeney-Mosier, the second unit director of photography of ‘Lady Bird,’ came on board to serve as the cinematographer for the movie. On the other hand, acclaimed production designer Jourdan Henderson, whose art direction of ‘Manchester By The Sea‘ and ‘Fatherhood‘ garnered critical attention, came on board to serve in the project. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Bergen County, New Jersey

Most of the filming took place in and around Bergen County, the most populous county of the state, located at its northeastern corner. The crew filmed in and around the county, enriching several local businesses. While filming in the area, the director quenched her appetite by sampling the state’s exquisite cuisine. She visited the legendary Kosher Nosh Deli Restaurant & Catering, a kosher restaurant located at 894 Prospect Street, in the suburban community of Glen Rock, in Bergen County. However, we are not sure whether the crew filmed scenes there.

Bialik also visited Dana’s Bakery, a bakery in Bergen County known for its eccentric twists on traditional French cuisine. Located at 69 Wesley Street, in the Gansevoort Market area of the sleepy community of South Hackensack, the bakery is familiar for its specialty, the macarons. The co-stars and crew members shared several behind the scene photos with their social media fans, though they were not always eager to keep a tab on the precise locations visited by the team.

