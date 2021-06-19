Directed by American filmmaker-producer Paul Weitz, the popular director of ‘American Pie,’ ‘Fatherhood’ is a comedy-drama film with a lot of heart. Based on ‘Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love’ by Matthew Logelin, the narrative revolves around the lives of a single father and his daughter, who has been reared by her father since the death of her mother.

The heartfelt comedy is done right with sentimental subtlety and poise, driven by the compelling chemistry of Kevin Hart and Melody Hurd in the central roles. If you are moved by the movie, we have a few recommendations that you must check out. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘Fatherhood’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Written and directed by Adam Brooks, ‘Definitely, Maybe’ is a heart-rending and feel-good romantic comedy that takes the premise of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and gives it a quirky twist. The narrative follows the story of a 30-something father who, while on the brink of divorce, comes under interrogation of his 10-year-old daughter. Upon insistence, he tells his daughter of his college day liaisons, revealing the mystery behind his introduction to her mother.

Packed with powerful performances by a talented cast comprising Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Banks, and an amusingly inquisitive Abigail Breslin, the film should set you up for a nice family movie evening. If you have related to ‘Fatherhood’ as a father, this film will make you laugh and cry.

5. The Descendants (2011)

Helmed by Alexander Payne, the acclaimed director of ‘Sideways,’ tragicomedy drama ‘The Descendants,’ once again, reminds the audience of George Clooney’s glistening grace as a comic actor as he slips into the flip-flops of a failed husband and father. Based on the titular book by Kaui Hart Hemmings, the film revolves around the dynamic between a workaholic and uptight Hawaiian lawyer-cum estate owner and his two daughters.

The tranquil island life of Matt King comes crashing down as his elder daughter reveals to her father about her comatose mother’s previous illicit affair. Unfolding in a timeless time, the film is a cathartic exploration of life, love, relation, and of course, parenting. If you have found the premise of ‘Fatherhood’ compelling, ‘The Descendants’ is an underrated family drama that will enchant you.

4. After The Storm (2016)

Conceived with commendable poise and balance by Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-Eda, ‘After the Storm’ is a bittersweet drama that leaves a lingering impression on the minds of the audiences. The slow-burning story of a middle-aged father hoping to steal a few moments with his separated wife and son in the backdrop of an ominous typhoon will elate you by its compelling characterization and endearing moments. If hardboiled family dramas are your thing, this subtle but timeless slice-of-life drama will thoroughly impress you.

3. The Brand New Testament (2015)

Helmed by Belgian filmmaker Jaco Van Dormael, ‘The Brand New Testament’ is a bold and surreal comedy movie with an arresting premise. Somebody said that God does not exist. But he exists, and he is apparently a cynical old man always scheming to plague the human race with sadistic rules and regulations. But do you know that he has a defying daughter? And when she decides to give away the death dates to humans, God the father is made to face a peculiar and puzzling problem. If you have liked the funny moments of ‘Fatherhood,’ this film is a madly hilarious cinematic journey that will potentially amaze you.

2. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

The smashing directorial debut of the husband-wife duo of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the hit tragicomedy ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ is an ode to the dysfunctional American family. Valerie and Jonathan weave an adorable story driven by the chemistry between Breslin’s Olive and Alan Arkin’s foul-mouth, heroin-addict, and potentially dying perverse grandfather Erwin, who is also her dance coach.

This is the second film of Abigail Breslin on the list, and as a child prodigy, it is apparent that she has a natural flair for acting. Her performance in the film also earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress The hilarious and cathartic ending bypasses being cliché by embracing life with all its existential frenzies. If you like the bittersweet note of ‘Fatherhood,’ this is a film that will not fail to surprise you.

1. Taxi (2015)

Directed by famed Iranian filmmaker-activist Jafar Panahi, the docufiction drama ‘Taxi’ is a poignant love letter to cinema. The story centers on a filmmaker as he is compelled to come up with innovative techniques of cinematic storytelling to counter the verdict of the Iranian government against progressive art. The formal guerilla technique is refreshing, the characters are natural, and the comedy arises only through anecdotal situations.

However, the film’s relentless roving energy mostly comes from the conversations between the filmmaker and his talkative niece Hana Saeidi. Her transparent conscience imbues the film with an indomitable spirit. If you have liked Melody Hurd’s acting in ‘Fatherhood,’ ‘Taxi’ must be on your watch list.

