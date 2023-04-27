Where is Citadel Filmed?

Created by Bryan Oh, David Weil, and Josh Appelbaum, Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel’ is a science fiction action series that mainly revolves around two Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. Their memories were wiped clean as they barely made it out alive after Citadel was destroyed by Manticore eight years ago. Ever since then, the two agents have built new lives under new identities and remained in hiding with no knowledge of their pasts. However, when Mason is contacted by his former Citadel colleague named Bernard Orlick to stop Manticore from establishing a new world order, he seeks out Nadia.

The two spies join forces yet again and embark on a mission to prevent the evil syndicate from taking over the world. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, and Osy Ikhile, the action thriller show unfolds in a variety of different settings, with the flashback scenes building the foundation for the rest of the narrative. The action-packed sequences against the backdrop of some interesting locations are bound to make the audience curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Citadel.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Citadel Filming Locations

‘Citadel’ is filmed in England, Spain, Georgia, Morocco, and Slovenia, especially Birmingham, London, Lincolnshire, Valencia, Atlanta, Bovec, and Kobarid. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the action series commenced in January 2021 and wrapped up in December 2021. However, the filming unit got back to work for some reshoots in the spring of 2022 throughout the summer of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Mason and Nadia as they try to fight against Manticore, and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Amazon Prime series!

Birmingham, England

Many exterior scenes for ‘Citadel’ are lensed in and around Birmingham, with the production team setting up camp in different neighborhoods and streets across the city. For instance, Edmund Street is one of the streets where some sequences are shot for the series, with you getting a glimpse of the gigantic 103 Colmore Row. In addition, a few portions are recorded around Cornwall Street as well.

London, England

As it seems, the filming unit of ‘Citadel’ spend quite a lot of time in and around London, taping some of the key sequences for the Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer. The iconic Hyde Park, which is a large Grade I-listed park, features in several scenes throughout the show. Besides that, you are likely to spot numerous other landmarks situated within London, including the British Museum, Southbank Centre, Tate Modern, and the Tower of London.

Lincolnshire, England

The filming unit of ‘Citadel’ also sets up camp in the English county of Lincolnshire in order to record many pivotal sequences for the sci-fi series. They utilize the premises of the Harlaxton Manor, which is situated in Grantham, Lincolnshire, mainly for lensing many interior scenes. It is a Victorian country house that combines the elements of Jacobean and Elizabethan styles with Baroque decoration, making it a unique Jacobethan house.

Valencia, Spain

Reportedly, the production team of ‘Citadel’ traveled to the Spanish city of Valencia in August 2021 and shot several prominent portions for the debut season of the show until October of the same year. The City of Arts and Sciences at Av. del Professor López Piñero, 7, Jardín del Turia – Tramo VIII at y San Pío V, y Paseos de la Ciudadela y de la Alameda, C. del Pintor López, and Ayre Hotel Astoria Palace serve as important production locations for the series. Furthermore, other key filming sites in the city include Passeig de l’Albereda, Ciutat Vella, and El Carmen.

Atlanta, Georgia

For the season 1 reshoot, Richard Madden and the rest of the crew members utilized the locales of the city of Atlanta. The capital of the state of Georgia is home to some popular attractions and destinations, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of a few scenes. They are the Georgia Aquarium, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, Piedmont Park, and Centennial Olympic Park.

Morocco

Additional portions of ‘Citadel’ are lensed in the North African country of Morocco. The architecture of Morocco tends to reflect the country’s rich history and diverse geography as you can see in several of its landmarks and monuments. Some of them are the Koutoubia Mosque, the Ksar of Ait Benhaddou, and the Majorelle botanical garden.

Slovenia

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Citadel’ also travels to Central Europe, to Slovenia. In particular, the municipality of Kobarid serves as one of the important filming sites with Stol Mountain featured in the backdrop. Similarly, the Kanin Mountains make an appearance in various scenes shot in the town of Bovec.

