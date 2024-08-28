Craig Brewer to Direct ‘Song Sung Blue’ Next

Craig Brewer will explore the realm of music in his upcoming feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will direct ‘Song Sung Blue’ next. The movie’s principal photography will begin on October 15, 2024, in New York and New Jersey. Focus Features and Davis Entertainment are backing the project, with John Davis and John Fox on board as producers. Brewer also wrote the screenplay.

The musical narrative revolves around Claire, her band, and her family, including her husband and two children. Based on Brewer’s past writing work, we can safely assume that the narrative will have moving dramatic elements. The protagonist’s elder daughter is Rachel, a tomboyish, moody 17-year-old who is beginning to feel the responsibilities of adulthood far too soon. Among her peers, she is somewhat of an outsider, a choice she consciously makes.

The narrative progresses with Rachel’s natural caregiving instincts kicking in when times get tough, which makes her do everything she can to support the family. Her younger brother, Dana, contrasts her temperament with his lively nature and theatrics, a flair he likely gets from his mother. He excitedly assists in band activities as they attempt to make it big.

Brewer was brought up in Vallejo, California, and honed his directing skills early by leading high school drama classes and plays. He made his directorial debut with ‘The Poor & Hungry,’ which is about a car thief falling for one of his victims, a cellist. He continued with musical motifs in his films, directing ‘Hustle & Flow’ and ‘Black Snake Moan,’ starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Brewer continued to garner fame with projects such as ‘Footloose,’ FX’s ‘Terriers,’ and ‘Urban Cowboy.’ His latest credits include the star-studded Netflix original ‘Dolemite Is My Name,’ FOX’s music drama series ‘Empire,’ and Prime Video’s ‘Coming 2 America.’ He is teaming up with Samuel L. Jackson once again for his upcoming Peacock series ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,’ which is led by Kevin Hart.

The founder of Davis Entertainment, John Davis, has most recently produced films and shows such as ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon,’ CBS’ ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘Magnum P.I.,’ and ‘The Blacklist.’ He is also backing upcoming films like Netflix’s ‘Uglies,’ which is set in a dystopian future where a procedure wipes out all flaws to make everyone good-looking, and ‘Flight Risk,’ an action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg.

The diverse urban landscapes of New York and New Jersey will serve as the backdrops for ‘Song Sung Blue’ and its intertwining stories of family, ambition, and music. The locations will enhance the film’s exploration of character growth and familial bonds, providing an authentic feel of the ups and downs of chasing dreams amid the hustle and bustle. Other music-themed films shot in New York are ‘Green Book,’ ‘Back to Black,’ ‘Almost Famous,’ and ‘8 Mile.’ Similar works filmed in New Jersey include ‘Coyote Ugly,’ ‘School of Rock,’ ‘Empire Records,’ and ‘Jersey Boys.’

