Julia Fox and Ashley Moore to Star in Millicent Hailes’ ‘Perfect’

Julia Fox and Ashley Moore will headline Millicent Hailes’ feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the two actresses have joined the cast of ‘Perfect.’ The principal photography for the film will begin on September 9 in Los Angeles, California, and conclude on October 3. Hailes is directing the movie with a screenplay by Kendra Miller.

The film will transport us to a world where climate change has contaminated the water supply. In the California mountains, a picturesque but rundown lakeside resort offers sanctuary to two women whose fates collide unexpectedly. A well-to-do pregnant woman (Fox) arrives at the resort to live out her escapist fantasy, while a younger woman (Moore) hopes to restart her life there. The two begin sharing a room to save money and inadvertently fall into a passionate romance. However, they hold opposing views regarding “what it means to care for a future that you can’t believe in.” Further complications arise with the impending birth of the pregnant woman’s child and tumultuous social events at the property.

Fox is an actress of Italian origin who stepped into the limelight with her performances as Julia De Fiore in Adam Sandler’s ‘Uncut Gems’ and Vanessa Capelli in Max’s ‘No Sudden Move.’ She recently appeared in HBO’s ‘Fantasmas’ as Mrs. Claus, ‘Puppet’ as Julia, and ‘Presence.’ You can also see her in the upcoming crime comedy ‘The Trainer,’ which follows a struggling fitness expert who lives with his mother as he attempts to achieve the American dream.

Moore is a young up-and-coming actress who burst onto the scene with her portrayal of Riley in Prime Video’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ a TV adaptation of the horror classic. She has since starred in ‘Tripped Up’ as Mary, Tubi’s ‘Festival of the Living Dead’ as Ash, and ‘Rule of Thirds’ as Dakota Thompson. Hailes has considerable experience in directing music videos, having worked with artists such as Billie Eilish, Dorian Electra, Young Thug, and Pussy Riot. She is committed to providing a platform for women and underrepresented genders in the industry.

Los Angeles’ hilly landscapes will provide the perfect backdrop for the film’s setting in the California mountains. Other projects shot in and around the City of Angels include HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ Netflix’s ‘Sense8,’ Max’s ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ ‘Girls on Film,’ and Hulu’s ‘Reboot.’

