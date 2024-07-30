I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Starts Filming in Los Angeles in August

Slasher mania is in the air with the revival of a ’90s classic set to enter production! The reboot of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ will start filming in Los Angeles, California, in August. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing with a screenplay she co-wrote with Sam Lansky, based on an initial script from Leah McKendrick. Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, and Sarah Pidgeon are on board to lead the cast. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. have also been in talks to join the movie, which is scheduled to be released on July 18, 2025.

With Neal Moritz as the producer, the reboot is the fourth film installment in the franchise after the 1997 film of the same name, ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,’ and ‘I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.’ There are expectations that the film will use the same formula as the 2022 film ‘Scream,’ which received acclaim with mainly fresh faces and a few returning cast members from the original. Riding the waves created by the recently rebooted ‘Scream’ franchise is fitting for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ given that the success of the original ‘Scream’ opened the doors for writer Kevin Williamson’s script for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ to be bought by Columbia Pictures.

Mendes made her TV debut with The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ and has since appeared in a number of romantic comedies, including Prime Video’s ‘Música,’ ‘Upgraded,’ and Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge.’ Cline’s recent credits include Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ as Sarah Cameron, ‘Glass Onion’ as Whiskey, and ‘This Is the Night’ as Sophia Larocca. Hauer-King is a UK-born actor known for portraying Lali Sokolov in ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz,’ Harry Chase in ‘World on Fire,’ and Eric in Disney’s live-action reboot of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Withers previously starred in FX’s ‘Atlanta’ and Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies,’ while Pidgeon is known for playing Young Clare in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things.’

Jennifer and Prinze Jr. starred in the first and second ‘I Know’ films in the franchise, with the third having an entirely new cast. The former has lately appeared in projects such as ABC’s ‘9-1-1’ as Maddie Buckley, ‘Criminal Minds’ as Kate Callahan, and ‘Hot in Cleveland’ as Emmy Chase. She is also directing and starring in ‘The Holiday Junkie,’ an upcoming drama that follows Andie, who runs a holiday decorations company alone after her mother’s passing, hoping to find love by Christmas.

Hewitt expressed her enthusiasm about reprising Julie James for the reboot, saying, “I don’t know who she’s fighting, but whoever it is is not gonna stand a chance; between me and a stunt double, we got this. That’s all I can say.”

Prinze Jr., whose recent credits include Peacock’s ‘Punky Brewster’ and the romantic comedy ‘Christmas with You,’ also wishes to be a part of the revival to play Ray Bronson. “Nothing’s a lock until there’s ink on paper, until the contract’s signed, but I’m definitely talking to them. And if we can make everything work — and I know they wanna make everything work, I know I wanna make everything work — then we’ll try and make it work. But we gotta make sure everyone’s schedules fit,” the actor told Us Weekly.

The original film was shot in North Carolina and California, with the second film heading to Los Angeles and Mexico. The home of Hollywood has also previously hosted the filming of slasher horror films and shows like ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Terrifier,’ ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ ‘Halloween,’ and ‘Scream 2.’

Read More: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s RIP Starts Filming in Los Angeles in October