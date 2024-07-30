Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s RIP Starts Filming in Los Angeles in October

Two childhood friends and A-listers will head to the home of Hollywood later this year together! Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s latest collaboration ‘RIP’ is gearing up to start filming in Los Angeles, California, in October 2024. The feature film is produced by the actors’ artist-led studio, Artists Equity, for Netflix. Joe Carnahan is directing with a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Michael McGrale. While it is known that the movie is a crime thriller, the plot remains under wraps.

Damon and Affleck began their creative collaboration in the 1990s with ‘Good Will Hunting,’ which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for them. They also starred alongside one another in the ensemble comedy ‘Dogma.’ The two stars founded Artists Equity in 2022, releasing the critically acclaimed ‘Air’ by the very next year. The sports drama saw Damon and Affleck in the lead together as Sonny Vaccaro and Phil Knight, respectively. They were armor-clad co-stars in Ridley Scott’s 2021 historical epic drama ‘The Last Duel.’ The studio has since produced notable works like the Cillian Murphy-led historical drama ‘Small Things Like These’ and Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told.’

Damon stepped into the role of Leslie Groves in the Academy Award-winning ‘Oppenheimer.’ He also made a humorous guest appearance in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and put on a Southern accent to headline ‘Stillwater.’ The star is slated to appear alongside Casey Affleck – Affleck’s younger brother – in Apple TV+’s ‘The Instigators.’ Furthermore, Damon will star in Affleck’s upcoming directorial film ‘Animals,’ a thriller about a mayoral candidate and his wife inadvertently bringing their dark secrets to light in order to pay their son’s ransom.

Affleck’s latest appearance was in Prime Video’s ‘This Is Me… Now’ alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez. He took on the role of the caped crusader once again for ‘The Flash’ and led the conspiracy thriller ‘Hypnotic’ as Danny Rourke. There is much excitement about the upcoming sequel to his hit 2016 film ‘The Accountant,’ with Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons starring alongside him.

Carnahan is a California-born filmmaker known for directing ‘The A-Team’ and ‘Smokin’ Aces,’ an ensemble crime action comedy starring Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Ray Liotta, and Jason Bateman. His credits include ‘Copshop,’ ‘Battle Ready,’ Hulu’s ‘Boss Level,’ NBC’s ‘State of Affairs,’ and ‘The Blacklist.’ The filmmaker most recently completed work on ‘Not Without Hope,’ based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Jere Longman and Nick Schuyler, about four friends surviving after their boat capsizes in the Gulf of Mexico.

Los Angeles is a particularly iconic filming location when it comes to crime thriller films like ‘RIP.’ The city has previously hosted the production of films and shows like ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘Se7en,’ ‘Sugar,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,’ ‘True Detective,’ and ‘The Mentalist.’

