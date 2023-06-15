Where Was The Flash Filmed?

Based on the eponymous DC Comics character and the 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), ‘The Flash’ is a superhero action movie that focuses on Barry Allen AKA The Flash, who uses his lightning speed to travel back in time to make changes in the past events, including preventing his mother’s death. However, in an attempt to do so, he changes the future and gets stuck in an alternate reality where General Zod returns and threatens to annihilate the world. With no other metahumans to turn to, Barry turns to his younger self and gets a very different Batman out of retirement.

Barry also saves an imprisoned Kryptonian castaway, Supergirl, in order to save this alternate world from General Zod and return to the timeline he came from. The Andy Muschietti directorial stars Ezra Miller in the lead role alongside Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton. The setting of the alternate timeline and the backdrops of the fictional Central City and Gotham City as The Flash races past different buildings make one wonder where ‘The Flash’ was filmed. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The Flash Filming Locations

‘The Flash’ was filmed in England and Scotland, particularly in London, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Glasgow, and Edinburgh. According to reports, principal photography for the DC superhero movie commenced in April 2021 under the working title ‘Baby Shower’ and wrapped up after 138 shooting days in October of the same year. Although most of the story is set in the fictional Central City and Gotham City, the locales of England and Scotland were used for the production of the film. Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Ezra Miller starrer!

London, England

A significant portion of ‘The Flash’ was lensed in and around London, the capital of England as well as the United Kingdom. To be specific, in mid-June 2021, the cast and crew members, especially Ezra Miller, Clemons, Keaton, and Calle, were spotted taping several important scenes in St. Paul’s Cathedral on St Paul’s Churchyard in London. The surrounding locations of the cathedral were transformed aptly to make the area stand in for the fictional Central City.

Moreover, Goodenough College on Mecklenburgh Square in Bloomsbury in central London served as a prominent production location for ‘The Flash.’ Located on the River Thames in southeast England, London has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘The Batman,’ and ‘Doctor Who.’

Other Locations in England

The filming unit of ‘The Flash’ also traveled to other locations across England in order to record several key sequences for the action film. For instance, the locales of the town of Waltham Cross, which is situated in Hertfordshire’s Borough of Broxbourne, feature in a few scenes. Furthermore, the production team primarily utilized the facilities of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Warner Drive in Leavesden, Watford.

Spread across approximately 400,000 square feet, the film studio is home to 19 stages of different sizes accompanied by two of the largest water tanks in all of Europe, dedicated mills, multi-functional areas, 50 workshop areas, and one of the most extensive backlots in Europe. Owing to all these amenities, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden makes for an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions.

Many Batman fans have the image of the iconic Wayne Manor from 1989’s ‘Batman’ and 1992’s ‘Batman Returns’ etched in their minds. If you are one of them, your memory is bound to get jogged when you come across the Wayne Manor portrayed in ‘The Flash.’ The same Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire doubled for the Wayne Manor as the cast and crew members set up camp in and around the property in early May 2021.

Scotland

In order to shoot most of the scenes set in Gotham City, the production team traveled all the way to Scotland, including the country’s capital, that is, Edinburgh. They utilized the locales of the capital mainly to shoot some important flashback scenes. In late July 2021, many locals and passersby spotted the filming unit of ‘The Flash’ recording key sequences on different streets across the city of Glasgow, including Ingram Street, John Street, Cochrane Street, Renfield Street, and West George Street. In addition, they even shot a number of scenes involving the Batmobile around George Square.

