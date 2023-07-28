Where Was Talk to Me (2023) Filmed?

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, ‘Talk to Me’ is an Australian supernatural horror thriller movie that follows teenage Mia who looks for a distraction on the anniversary of her mother’s death and turns to conjuring spirits to get to know more about the spirit world. So, when she gathers around her friends for yet another séance using the embalmed hand, they are not ready to face the consequences of having prolonged contact with the spiritual world.

Now that the door to another world is wide open, Mia is haunted by some terrifying supernatural visions while she attempts to repair the damage before it becomes unfixable. Featuring Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, and Miranda Otto, the mystery film consists of dark visuals that complement the overall vibe of the narrative. The story unfolds in a number of different settings, including the school and the house where the friends perform the séance, making the viewers curious about the actual filming sites. If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Talk to Me Filming Locations

‘Talk to Me’ was filmed in its entirety in Australia, especially in Adelaide. The original plan was to begin shooting in early 2021 but ultimately, it was pushed back. According to reports, principal photography for the horror film finally commenced in late February 2022 and wrapped up in early April of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Adelaide, Australia

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Talk to Me’ were lensed in the capital city of South Australia, that is, Adelaide. The production team reportedly traveled across the city to tape different sequences, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. For instance, the residential suburb of Mawson Lakes in Adelaide’s City of Salisbury served as one of the prominent production locations for the Sophie Wilde starrer.

Apart from that, the filming unit also reportedly set up camp in the suburbs of Glenside and Pooraka, both in Adelaide. The impressive opening sequence, which consists of a lot of dynamics, makes for a propulsive start to the story. With respect to that particular scene, the directors Danny and Michael Philippou were asked if they remembered the intricate details of shooting that scene by Roger Ebert in July 2023. Danny said, “We really had to build up to that opening. It was actually the last scene we shot, so the whole film felt like it was building up to executing this gigantic sequence.”

Michael continued, “…Finding that house was difficult. We were originally supposed to wrap at 2:30 a.m., and that’s when we started shooting it. We ended up doing ten takes, and every shot was slowly getting better, but it’s such a massive undertaking.” Danny picked it up again, saying that they had to knock down ten different doors but on the final door, they hit the bullseye. He added, “…Our poor actor—Ari McCarthy, who plays Cole—had to smash down ten doors that night, so he was sore afterward, but he was game. It was a team effort, all of our cast and crew members calling for extras and fans to come out, dragging more and more people onto the set. ”

