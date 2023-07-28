8 Horror Movies Like Talk to Me You Must See

Unleashing the unruly and the unpredictable, ‘Talk to Me’ revolves around a group of friends who unwittingly open the door to the supernatural world and find a way to conjure spirits. After finding an eccentric embalmed hand, the daring group decides to use the contraption for a mere 90 seconds and contact the supernatural. However, when they teeter on the edge of the boundaries recklessly, they end up opening the portal to the world of spirits. As horrifying supernatural forces take shelter in their world, the group of friends finds themselves fending off all types of horrors.

Helmed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the movie features compelling performances by Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, and Miranda Otto. To rid the spirits, the group of friends tries to right their wrongs and deal with the bone-chilling horror that is thrown their way. Diving into the dangers of reckless behavior and abundant trauma, the supernatural thriller features several freaky confrontations that take possession to a unique level. So, if you are equally hooked on the tactless act of invoking demonic forces, then here is a list of similar movies. You can watch several of these movies, like ‘Talk to Me’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Unfriended (2014)

Directed by Levan Gabriadze, ‘Unfriended’ follows the story of a group of online chatroom friends whose lives turn upside down when a supernatural force invades their lives by using the account of their dead friend. After an unknown user joins their online group chat session, the friends encounter terrifying revelations that threaten everything. This tale of horror also dives into the bane that is the online world. Just as Mia and her friends try to go viral using the embalmed hand, ‘Unfriended’ also features a dark story that centers the internet.

7. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Like the group of teenagers who decided to throw caution to the wind upon encountering a conduit for the supernatural, ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ also features a sinister story unveiled by a group of friends. When the friends decide to explore a haunted house on Halloween, they chance upon a book seemingly owned by a witch and end up giving way to unparalleled horror. With an eerie premise that continues to progress, ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ also features the disturbing terror that follows an unscrupulous event.

6. White Noise (2005)

With Michael Keaton, Chandra West, and Deborah Kara, ‘White Noise’ follows the story of architect Jonathan Rivers, who ends up losing his wife in a terrible accident. Riddled with grief and longing, Jonathan finds that his wife is sending him messages via electronic voice phenomena. Jonathan finds himself investigating the phenomenon in a feat to get to the truth and connect with his wife. However, a sinister plot soon follows and drags the protagonist into a supernatural premise. Much like Mia, who is reeled into horror following the loss of her mother, ‘White Noise’ also features the daunting horror that follows the loss of family.

5. D@bbe (2006)

This tale of disturbing horror sets afoot when a large number of people start committing suicide in a barbaric way using horrible techniques. Set off in the States, this dreadful suicide wave spreads all over the world. In the same vein, a young man in Turkey called Selcuk kills himself after spending a night on the Internet. However, long after his passing, his friends continue to receive strange emails from him and start seeing horrible creatures in their vicinity. With the same unlikely horror that cast Mia and her friends under a spellbinding spell of viral trends, this Turkey film also features an equally vicious narrative.

4. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez spin an unlikely horror in this cult classic. When three film students set out to a small town in Maryland to collect documentary footage about Blair Witch, the local murderer, things turn wary fast. Unbeknownst to the group, the students’ resolve to supply the tale’s veracity takes a frightening turn. Soon, the group loses their way into the woods and starts hearing horrific noises. This found video footage film strikes terror in a similar vein to ‘Talk to Me.’ Just as Mia, Hayley, and their friends try to veer off the inexplicable, ‘The Blair Witch Project’ also features an unlikely horror that chases three students to an unfathomable extent.

3. Ouija (2014)

After the passing of her best friend, Debbie, Laine finds an antique Ouija board in her dead friend’s room. In a feat to bid her farewell, Laine decides to use the board. However, Laine ends up contacting a spirit called DZ. Shortly after, strange events come to pass, and Laine finds that Debbie’s passing wasn’t incidental. As Laine tries to close the portal for malevolent entities, several disturbing themes follow. Just as Mia uses the embalmed hand to reach out to her mother, ‘Ouija’ also features desperation propelled by loss and hurt, making this the right movie to watch next.

2. Pulse (2001)

Also known as ‘Kairo,’ ‘Pulse’ is yet another technological horror that centers on a group of young people. When a college student named Taguchi commits suicide, the group of young adults starts witnessing terrifying visions transferred through the Internet. As the mystery progresses and the web becomes a breeding ground for malicious spirits, the worst follows. Much like the embalmed hand that acts as a conduit for malevolent spirits to infiltrate the world, ‘Pulse’ also features an unlikely medium and unsettling horror.

1. Host (2020)

Mapping the riveting horror between the ephemeral and the empirical, ‘Host’ also features a group of friends who invoke horror for cheap thrills. The movie revolves around six friends who end up invoking a malicious entity through Zoom. When the group meets up for their weekly Zoom session, they end up holding an online seance to kick things up a notch. However, when strange occurrences start happening around their houses, they find that they’ve welcomed unrivaled terror on their own. The cast features Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Louise Webb, Radina Drandova, and Caroline Ward. Much like Mia and her friends invoking unbridled horror in a reckless act of going viral, ‘Host’ also features an internet-centric terror.

