Where Was Ouija (2014) Filmed?

‘Ouija’ is a 2014 spine-chilling supernatural horror film helmed by Stiles White in his directorial debut. The film follows the story of five friends who attempt to communicate with the spirit of their dead friend, Debbie (Shelley Hennig), who allegedly committed suicide. But how far would they go to talk to their friend? After Debbie’s death, Laine (Olivia Cooke) brings her sister Sarah (Ana Coto) and convinces her friends Trevor (Daren Kagasoff), Isabelle (Bianca Santos) and Pete (Douglas Smith) to perform a séance using a Ouija board.

However, the call made to the other world does not quite reach the person they intend to, and they end up unleashing something far more sinister that wants them dead. While the horror and sinister elements of the narrative keep the viewers on the edge of their seats, the backdrop of the establishment where Debbie’s house is one wonder where ‘Ouija’ was shot. If you have the same query, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

Ouija (2014) Filming Locations

‘Ouija’ was filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the supernatural horror movie reportedly commenced in mid-December 2013 and was wrapped up by January 2014. Situated in the Western United States, California is the most populous state in the nation and is known for its diverse landscape, which favors the production of different projects. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that feature in the spine-chilling movie!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Ouija’ were lensed in Los Angeles, California’s largest city and the second most populous city in the nation. The cast and crew set up camp at different sites around the city to get suitable backdrops for the movie. The asylum scenes in the film where Laine goes to meet Paulina Zander (Lin Shaye), the sister of Doris, were filmed at Clark Residences located at 306 Loma Drive. The indoor house scenes featuring Debbie’s house were filmed at 5915 Echo Street. The location was also used in the film ‘Phantasm 2.’

Located in Southern California, Los Angeles is known for its posh neighborhoods, gorgeous sandy beaches, modern architecture, ties to the entertainment industry, and sprawling downtown. The City of Angels is also home to several tourist attractions, such as the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Venice Canal Historic District, the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Hollywood Bowl. Moreover, Los Angeles has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years, such as, ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Cabin Fever,’ ‘Halloween,’ ‘Nightmare on Elm Street,’ and others.

