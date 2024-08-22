Ana Golja to Star in Josh Duhamel and Greg Kinnear’s ‘Off the Grid’

Ana Golja has landed her next big project! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actress has joined the cast of Johnny Martin’s upcoming action film ‘Off the Grid.’ The project is gearing up to begin filming in Mississippi in September. The actress will star alongside Josh Duhamel, Greg Kinnear, Michael Papajohn, María Elisa Camargo, Ricky Russert, Talia Asseraf, Paul Sampson, and Daniel Farag. The film is produced by Luca Matrundola, Rafael Primorac, Johnny Martin, David Lipper, and Richard Salvatore.

The narrative follows a brilliant scientist (Duhamel) who takes drastic measures to protect the world from his creation. Fearing that his groundbreaking invention could be turned into a weapon, he goes rogue, disappearing into the remote corners of Europe. However, his former research partner (Kinnear) is sent to find him, leading his own elite extraction team. Despite the rogue scientist going off the grid, the team is not too far behind their elusive quarry, seeking to recover their stolen experiment. The film promises a thrilling, action-packed narrative set in remote landscapes full of intrigue and tests of loyalty.

Golja is a seasoned actress who began her career at the age of 9 with a keen interest in dance. Her initial roles included Lucy in ‘1-800 Missing,’ 10-year-old Penny in ‘Flashpoint,’ and Isabella in ‘Vacation with Derek.’ She is well-known for her performance as Zoe Rivas in the teen series ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation.’ Her credits also include Ariana Berlin in ‘Full Out,’ a biopic about a gymnast’s inspiring comeback. The actress starred in ‘The Fanatic’ alongside John Travolta, playing the character of Leah.

Golja appeared in ‘Love on Ice’ as Nikki, ‘Little Italy’ as Jessie, and ‘Christmas Wedding Planner’ as Angie. Most recently, she portrayed Ava in the drama ‘The Cuban’ and Sonya Jasaraska in ‘I Do, or Die – A Killer Arrangement,’ showcasing her versatility as an actress. She is also part of the cast of the upcoming ‘Kill Em All 2,’ following agents Philip and Suzanne heading to a new assignment in Europe.

The Mississippi countryside will stand in for the European setting in ‘Off the Grid,’ with varied terrain and dense woodlands. The region offers backdrops such as river deltas, hills, pines, bustling urban centers, and coastal regions. Similar films shot in the state include ‘Fast Charlie,’ ‘Free State of Jones,’ ‘Act of Valor,’ ‘Rumble Through the Dark,’ and ‘Stone Cold.’

