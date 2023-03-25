Crystal Taylor Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

With so much to look forward to in life, including giving birth to a child of her own, the 27-year-old and 22-week pregnant woman, Crystal Taylor, was killed in her apartment complex in broad daylight. In the episode ‘One Moment’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the viewers are taken right to the middle of the murder case as the victim’s sisters do everything they can to find the culprit. The episode also provides the intricate details of the investigation that followed. So, if you find yourself intrigued to know more and find some answers related to the case, let’s delve into the necessary details, shall we?

How Did Crystal Taylor Die?

Born on January 14, 1974, in Texas’ Galveston County, Crystal Taylor grew up in a close-knit family. Being the youngest of the three sisters, Crystal received extra love from her mother as well as her sisters Michelle and Monica Taylor, as they were always there for one another. On her 17th birthday, she gave birth to her son Javonte Woods.

Several years later, Crystal started dating Derek Paul Smyer and in 2001, she got pregnant with their child. However, the couple seemingly had several arguments about the pregnancy as it did not sit particularly well with Derek. He wanted her to abort the unborn child that she was determined to keep.

On a supposedly regular day, on September 25, 2001, the 27-year-old Crystal headed out of her Hawthorne apartment and was probably walking to her car to go to work when she and her unborn child of 22 weeks got gunned down by a mystery man in her apartment complex. The first responders rushed to the scene but it was too late as neither the mother nor the unborn baby boy survived the attack. Then, the police started looking for any clues that might lead them to the perpetrator and interviewed the people in the apartment complex.

Who Killed Crystal Taylor?

Upon some questioning and investigation, the authorities probably found out about the disagreements that Crystal and her boyfriend Derek used to have about keeping their child. Meanwhile, according to the episode ‘One Moment’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the close sisters of the victim — Michelle and Monica Taylor — also tried to find out the identity of the culprit in order to get justice for their late sister. Even though the investigators seemingly suspected Derek of some kind of involvement in the murder, they could not find any concrete evidence against him or anyone else for that matter.

It was only in 2011 that the investigation showed some significant signs of progress when a particular Skyler Jefferson Moore, an alleged hitman who was already serving a life sentence, was approached by Los Angeles detectives and he confessed to them what really transpired in 2001. Skylar told the police that it was he who pulled the trigger on Crystal but he was hired for the job by none other than Derek, who wanted her dead because he felt that Crystal was trying to trap him with her pregnancy. Following the revelation, Derek was arrested and indicted for Crystal and their unborn child’s murder, about a decade after the killing.

It is believed that the crime was set in motion by Derek when he met Skylar, who was a reputed gang member at the time, in a local park and told him to get rid of her and the baby. Allegedly, the latter agreed to it in exchange for Derek’s support of his gang. Upon digging deeper into Derek’s history, the authorities found out that his previous girlfriend Traci Williamson also faced a couple of violent attacks during her pregnancy.

In April 1998, when Williamson was 7-8 months pregnant with Derek’s son, she was attacked by a man with a knife but fortunately, she and the unborn child survived the attack. Months after Taylor’s murder, Williamson was pregnant with Derek’s child yet again and allegedly got attacked in her third trimester as a man knocked her to the ground and punched her stomach multiple times. This time too, both the mother and the child survived the attack.

In light of all these allegations, Skylar, who was already serving a life sentence, was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree murder in Crystal and her unborn child’s murder by a jury in 2017 and faced a death sentence. In June 2017, Derek Smyer was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole after the jury found him guilty of the contract killing of his girlfriend and fetus, after evading justice for more than a decade. Currently, Derek Smyer is serving a life sentence in California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in the city of Corcoran, in Kings County, California, while there is not much information related to the whereabouts of Skylar Moore.

