Cura Johnson: Where is Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ brings together amateur bakers from all corners of the United States before having them face off against each other in a series of increasingly complex challenges. Since most contestants are new to baking, the reality show has two on-set experts who teach them various techniques before asking them to recreate the cake independently. Naturally, such a premise often leads to disastrous results, but the baker who manages to survive till the end is awarded $100,000.

Likewise, season 1 of ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ introduces us to home baker Cura Johnson, who claimed she was on the show to soak up the knowledge. Although Cura already had a baking business, she was interested to learn from the experts and even appeared ready to take on the competition. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s follow her journey and find out where she is at present, shall we?

Who is Cura Johnson?

Originally from Gary, Indiana, Cura Johnson grew up in a close-knit family, and she remains indebted to her parents for the life she enjoys today. Her parents pushed her forward and encouraged her to chase her dreams, and she believes they have contributed significantly to her success. Moreover, since Cura shares such a remarkable bond with her parents, she knows how important a family can be and still takes time out of her schedule to spend with her loved ones.

Although very little is known about Cura’s educational and professional background, she described herself as an E-Fulfillment Manager on the Netflix show and claimed she really liked her job. However, baking had always been a passion for her, and she was determined to learn all she could from the experts since she planned on turning it into a living. Naturally, Cura appeared highly attentive on the show and did not take long to pick up on the various techniques.

Besides, although Cura struggled with complex cake constructions initially, her experience in baking was pretty apparent when the judges commended her on the taste and presentation of her cakes. In fact, she seemed like a promising contestant on ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge,’ and the Indiana native knew she could win the massive cash prize if she put her mind to it.

Even though Cura entered the third episode as one of the favorites, she soon faced the fondant challenge, which gave her a bit of trouble. No matter how hard she tried, she could not perfect her creation, and the judges decided it was below par. Hence, Cura had to face elimination at the end of the episode but returned home with a renewed vigor to bake.

Where is Cura Johnson Now?

Cura prefers to remain below the radar and hasn’t revealed much about her personal life post-filming. Nevertheless, from the looks of it, she currently resides in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is happily married to Chris Johnson. On top of it, readers would also be glad to know that the reality star sells several items, including cookies, cupcakes, and customized cakes, through her confectionary service, CJ Sweets. Cura’s appearance on ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ gave her baking business the boost it deserves. With her business marching toward further success, we wish her the best in all her future endeavors.

