Angie Williams: Where is Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Contestant Now?

Although Netflix’s ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ follows a general competitive baking show premise, it has a surprise up its sleeve. Instead of the contestants being experienced bakers, they are amateurs interested in learning everything from the expert judges on the panel. Moreover, with each episode, the participants are asked to recreate a professionally made cake while they are judged on presentation and taste.

Eventually, the last baker remaining is awarded a cash prize of $100,000. Although season 1 of the show introduced Angie Williams as a contestant, fans of the franchise already knew her from her appearance on ‘Nailed It! Holiday!‘ season 1. However, with her taking on a new challenge, viewers are eager to learn about her present whereabouts. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Who is Angie Williams?

Angie has never revealed much about her early life, although sources claim she was raised in a loving family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From a young age, her loved ones inculcated a love for family in her, and to this day, the reality star is indebted to her parents for encouraging her to take risks and do what she wanted. In fact, Angie followed in her parents’ footsteps when she pushed her children to chase after their dreams, and it is apparent that she has a remarkable relationship with the rest of her family.

Although Angie never really took on baking as a profession, she has been fascinated by the art from a young age. Yet, life and a bustling career soon took her away from her passion, and the Pennsylvania native found almost no time to hone her baking skills. That was precisely why Angie felt disappointed every time her grandchildren asked her to make something sweet, and she was determined to change the dynamics through her appearance on ‘Nailed It! Holiday!’

Fans of the franchise would remember that Angie appeared on ‘Nailed It! Holiday!’ alongside her daughter, Antoinette Little, and the two impressed the judges with their creations. They even won cash prizes of $10,000 each, and she was pretty surprised since, in the beginning, she insisted that baking wasn’t for her, and the videos they submitted for their audition were “fail compilations.” Still, viewers loved the energy and enthusiasm Angie brought into the show and were delighted when ‘The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge’ announced her as a contestant.

On the show, Angie described herself as a Customer Service Supervisor and claimed she was back for a second time since she refused to quit without winning. Furthermore, it did not take long for her to pick up on the various techniques, and the judges were pleasantly surprised by her abilities. Angie was regularly commended for the taste of her cakes, although she wanted to improve the presentation as much as possible. Nevertheless, quite unfortunately, her efforts fell short in the fifth episode, and the judges decided to send her home.

Where is Angie Williams Now?

Angie prefers to keep her personal life under wraps and has a minimal presence on social media. Although, from the looks of it, she currently resides in Richmond, Virginia, where she has built a wonderful life surrounded by her three daughters, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. On top of it, Angie earns a living as a Customer Service Supervisor at a local medical center, and we wish her the best for the years to come.

Read More: Emily Adey: Where is Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Contestant Now?