Squid Game: Is MG Coin a Real YouTube Channel? Is Dalmatian a Real Crypto Currency?

With Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ being back again for season 2 with quite literally a bang, we get a much deeper look into the dystopian world we were first introduced to back in 2021. This time around, though, we get an eclectic mix of old and new faces alike, especially as once-winner Seong Gi-hun sets out to wage war against the organizers of the game to shut it down for good. However, he ends up participating in it once more, right along with Lee Myung-gi, or Player 333 (portrayed by Yim Si-wan), who has his debts and personal issues to worry about.

MG Coin is Not a Real YouTube Influencer Channel

While some fans have established accounts with different variations of the username MG Coin since ‘Squid Game’ season 2 first premiered on December 26, 2024, the channel as described on the show doesn’t and has never existed. The truth is it was just mentioned in the show to give Lee Myung-gi a proper backstory as a cryptocurrency and financial influencer whose advice had actually led to disaster for not just himself but also his followers. In fact, per the show, after the Dalmation cryptocurrency he had told his followers to invest in tanked, investors suffered over 15 billion won in losses, and he himself fell into a debt of 1.5 billion.

The fact that Myung-gi’s then-girlfriend Kim Jun-hee, aka Player 222, was pregnant at the time didn’t help matters for him either, and he ended up essentially abandoning her. They had apparently spoken of getting their child aborted, but she didn’t follow through after he started ignoring her because she did want to be a mother and raise her child all on her own. It turns out the influencer and his ex hadn’t seen one another in 6 months after he ghosted her before they met in the Squid Game arena, where he tried to explain that he had to go underground for his own safety because people were out to get him. After all, he closed his channel in fear, too, a channel he had likely named MG Coin as a way to pay homage to his name, Myung-gi, and his interest in financial investment.

Myung-gi’s Suggested Dalmation Never Existed Before Late 2024

The cryptocurrency Myung-gi had asked his followers to invest in if they wished to make the most of their savings was called Dalmation, which he claimed would be the answer to all their problems. He had actually said it with utter confidence, so many of his followers ended up investing everything they had into it. Little did he know this would briefly rise before sinking in a way he never even could have imagined, resulting in unimaginable losses. Therefore, despite his disclaimer and his asserting that he is only an advisor and that he is not forcing anyone to do anything, he ended up being blamed for billions in losses.

That’s why Myung-gi essentially went into hiding, only to come to play Squid Games in the hopes of starting over as he had found new ways to invest and earn. However, he changed for the better in the arena thanks to the events that transpired, his ex and their child, so he made efforts to do better. Yet, none of this negates the fact that in the outside world, he is wanted for criminal charges. These counts include fraud and violation of telecom as well as financial investment laws. What’s even more imperative to note is that, just like with his channel, a cryptocurrency by the name of Dalmation has been established since the show’s premiere, with its value as of writing being $0.009737.

Read More: Does Jung-bae Die in Squid Game? Why Does the Front Man Kill Player 390?