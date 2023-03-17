Dance 100 Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Hosted by Ally Love, Netflix’s ‘Dance 100’ is the show dance lovers worldwide have been excited about. Whether it is the captivating routines thought out by the participating choreographers or how flawlessly the members of the Dance 100 crew move to the rhythm, there are plenty of reasons why the reality show has garnered so much love from the public. This also means that fans of the show cannot get enough of their favorite contestants and are pretty eager to know what the contestants from the show’s recently released premiere season might be up to these days. So, let’s explore it all together, shall we?

Where is Brandi Chun Now?

We are starting with none other than Brandi Chun, the winner of ‘Dance 100’ season 1. Though she grew up in O’ahu, Hawaii, the choreographer now lives in Los Angeles, California, where she moved to after turning 18. She takes joy in training others in the intricate art form of dancing and can often be found teaching and practicing at the Millennium Dance Complex. She also provides choreography lessons through DancePlug’s website.

Brandi turned 30 in September 2022 and works alongside Go 2 Talent Agency. She is in a happy relationship with Kanoenoe Esteves, who is also a dancer. In her years as a professional dancer and choreographer, the reality TV star has worked in projects like Cirque Du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson ONE,” the “Move Beyond” tour with Julianne and Derek Hough, and the Disney Junior tour. She has also had the opportunity to be affiliated with Nissan, WeWork, and Rodan+Fields. Additionally, she is known for modeling for various photoshoots.

Where is Keenan Cooks Now?

Moving on to the season 1 runner-up, Keenan Cooks has also amassed a loyal fanbase who are eager to see what the choreographer does best. Having grown up in Boston, Massachusetts, with a talented dancer as his mother, he started dancing at the age of 14 and became a part of Nia Dance Troupe two years later, effectively starting his formal training in the field. Presently, the Marymount Manhattan College alumnus lives in New York City, New York.

As of writing, Keenan is a Choreographer for Bloc Talent Agency Inc and a Dance Instructor for Broadway Dance Center. He also teaches Peridance Center and Steps on Broadway and specializes in street jazz. Due to his work, Keenan has traveled to various countries across the globe and held classes there. He also helped memorable performances for artists like Cardi B and Lizzo. Additionally, he has worked alongside icons like David Guetta, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Kelly Rowland.

Where is Max Pham Now?

Hailing from Boise, Idaho, ‘Dance 100’ semi-finalist Max Pham is now a resident of Los Angeles. As of writing, he is an Artist in Residence for the University of Southern California’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance and also works alongside Bloc Talent’s Los Angeles branch. The recently turned choreographer has worked with celebrities like Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Milli, Meg Donnelly, and Elyanna. He has also performed at well-known events like the Super Bowl, Billboard Music Awards, and the Grammys.

In October 2021, Max became the talk of the town after musician Jessie J announced the end of their 7-month relationship. “Max and I have been just friends for a while now. Nothing dramatic happened. So please don’t over react,” she shared on Instagram. “He is an amazing man. We both have so much respect and love for each other. It just wasn’t right romantically. So we decided just friends it is.” It does not seem Max is dating anyone presently and was recently seen in Vietnam. Given how often the dancer travels overseas to further his skills, we hope he continues building on his impressive accomplishments.

Where is Celine Edmondson Now?

Celine “BOOM” Edmondson was the second semi-finalist in the first season of the Netflix series. Originally from Bridgeport, Connecticut, she now lives in the Brooklyn part of New York City. The artist has been active as a dancer since the age of 12 and even has a degree from the University of the Arts for the same. She joined the Brooklyn Nets in July 2015 and is currently an Assistant Coach and Resident Choreographer for the organization.

Apart from being a faculty member for Steps On Broadway Conservatory, Celine is affiliated with BLOC talent agency and United Talent Agency. Over the years, her choreography has been executed at memorable events like the Barclays Center, the 2019 Global Games in China, and the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. Additionally, she has had to opportunity to work with Maluma, Meghan Trainor, Blackpink, DJ Khaled, and Lil Kim.

Where is Janick Arseneau Now?

Born in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Janick Arseneau has been dancing since the age of 9 and was trained until she was 18 at Dance Acadie. Now living in Los Angeles, the artist is quite proud of everything she has achieved over the years. She was among the top 4 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance Canada’ season 3 and performed in ‘Step Up All In.’ The reality TV star has also danced alongside icons like Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Kevin Hart. Presently, she is one of the founders of Bee-Yond Belief and is happily engaged to co-founder Hannah Pierre, with whom she also has a dancing partnership.

Where is Rudy Garcia Now?

Though he grew up in Miami, Florida, Rudy now lives in Los Angeles and is proud of his work as a professional dancer. Having been a fan of arts since a young age, Rudy trained in Karate at a young age before transitioning to dancing in his teenage years. Presently, he is a part of Naughty Girl Fitness and an Instructor for Righty Eight Studios. In years of working within the field of dance, Rudy has been able to partner up with well-known artists like Maluma, J Blavin, Daddy Yankee, and Ricky Martin.

Where is Rex Kline Now?

All the way from Sacramento, California, we have Rex Kline, a talented dancer and choreographer who now lives in the neighborhood of North Hollywood in Los Angeles. The reality TV star began his journey as a dancer at the age of 16 and is proficient in hip-hop, tap, contemporary, jazz, and ballet. Apart from performing at Playground LA and Millennium Dance Complex, Rex has been a part of ‘The Maury Povich Show’ and ‘Glee.’ Presently, he is working with HRVY and teaches at Elevated Dance Contemporary. He is also affiliated with the Iconic House of Juicy Couture and has more than 150 thousand followers on TikTok.

Where is Akira Armstrong Now?

Akira Armstrong may have had to exit the show after her first performance but do not let that fool you. The talented dancer is well-known for her artistic skills and is the CEO and Founder of Pretty BIG Movement. Thanks to her talents. The reality TV star has had the opportunity to choreograph for stars like Beyoncé and Janet Jackson. Having grown up in the Bronx, New York, Akira now travels worldwide to dance, choreograph, and teach. She is undoubtedly proud of everything she has achieved as an artist and entrepreneur and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

