Dance Moms A New Era Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?

As a reality series delving into the lives of young dancers and their mothers as the former hone their craft to become the best of the best, Hulu’s ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ is simply intense. It actually follows the elite junior group under the tutelage of Gloria “Glo” Hampton as they journey to compete for the national finals every year, bringing forth complex bonds, drama, and much more. This reboot of the Lifetime original ‘Dance Moms’ debuted on our screens in August 2024, but after a break of more than a year, it is now back with a bigger, bolder, and brighter season 2.

Glo Hampton Continues to Helm Project X Dance Company

In May 2024, Glo Hampton’s reputation suffered a significant blow when the dance studio she was affiliated with in Ashburn, Virginia, shut down due to financial and legal issues. However, not one to let anything come between her and her ambition, the experienced coach soon managed to secure an investor to establish Project X Dance Company at the same spot. Since then, in addition to being the Head Choreographer of the brand’s elite group, she has also proudly been serving as its Artistic Director – in other words, she is doing her best to balance her business with her passion. We should mention that the proud industry professional has recently even secured the coveted titles of Best Dance Instructor in Loudoun County as well as Star Dance Alliance’s Teacher of the Year 2024.

Kaeli Ware Efficiently Juggles a Professional Dance Career With Teaching and Choreography

Since Glo’s daughter Kaeli Ashton Ware reportedly fell in love with the art of dancing when she was merely 2 years old, she has worked hard her entire life to achieve undeniable success. At the age of 9, she became the youngest ever to be accepted into the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, following which she continued her education while also competing. She earned a traineeship at the Complexions Contemporary Ballet, graduated from the Rock School for Dance Education, and kick-started a professional career with the Ballet West ensemble.

Kaeli accomplished all this while participating in television shows such as ‘Dance Moms,’ ‘World of Dance,’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’ too, making her passion abundantly clear. However, things changed in early 2024 because a persistent fracture/bone injury to her right foot forced her to step away from dancing altogether, as she had to undergo surgery to correct it. The now 25-year-old subsequently had to relearn all basic motor functions, but the downtime eventually led her to redevelop her affection for this field. That, in turn, has since enabled her not only to return to the zealous world of professional ballet but also to establish herself as a choreographer/teacher at her mother’s Project X Dance Company. It thus comes as no surprise that she was honored with the Stephen “tWitch” Boss Legacy of Hope Award – a recognition to those whose story inspires the next generation of dancers – by the Gala of Stars in October 2025.

Tammi and Audrey Brudner Didn’t Walk Away From Project X Dance Company

The 2024-2025 time period was extremely challenging for both Tammi Amelia Brudner and her daughter, Audrey Brudner, as they found themselves moving out of their family home for good. The breakdown of a marriage, change in routines, as well as the complications that come with divorce, took a toll on the mother-daughter duo to such an extent that a lot of drama ensued. While the teenager seemingly began acting out whenever she didn’t receive attention, her mother had a breakdown after not finding the kind of support she required from Glo and her peers, driving them to quit.

However, from what we can tell, they have long since returned to Project X Dance Company because they have realized it provides them with precisely what they need to gradually move forward in their lives. The fact that dance is admittedly everthing to Audrey as it makes her feel like herself also played a significant role in their decision to come back, right along with all the bonds they have built along the way. In other words, signed with Edge Entertainment Management, the former star of Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ continues to dance under the direction of Glo and Kaeli with the support of her mother, Tammi.

Jing Qu and Gina Zhang Are Continuing Their Journey With Project X Dance Company

Like Tammi and Audrey, even Jing and Gina concluded their time on season 2 with the indication that they would not return to the dance company due to internal arguments as well as struggles. The matriarch also believed her daughter was no longer serious, despite her gradual improvement throughout the series, so she had given her an ultimatum: if she didn’t win her solo at nationals, they would be leaving. Gina placed in the top three but didn’t win, making it seem as if Jing would keep her word by not re-enrolling the youngster at Project X Dance Company for the 2025-2026 season, but it appears as if she did.

Gina remains a proud member of the Project X Dance Company, where she is part of the Elite Junior Group, with the goal of honing her skills to the point where she can one day turn professional. She is already building her portfolio for the same by working alongside a couple of local photographers and videographers, all the while also taking opportunities to expand her reach. In fact, while her parents work hard to back all their children’s dreams, Gina is embracing their support with arms wide open, as evident in her recent collaboration with Jo+Jax Dancewear.

Corinne and Lily Rae Bolno Are Dedicated to Ensuring The Latter’s Success in the Industry

Although Lily Rae Bolno is merely 12 years old as of writing, she has big dreams of making a name for herself in the entertainment industry, and she is already well on her way. After all, not only is she training as a dancer under the best of the best, but she is also a rising actress, model, and public figure with whom numerous brands are already eager to work. In fact, thanks to the unwavering backing of her mother, Corinne (a former dancer herself), she is now affiliated with Dance Hope Cure, Stretch It Out Ladders, Soel Dancewear, as well as Carolina Dancewear. Plus, in the summer of 2025, she even released a collaboration line called Chromatic with Oh La La Dancewear.

Domenica and Smiley Plotczyk Are Gradually Rising the Industry Ladder

Although Doomenica has often described herself as a “trophy wife,” the truth is she is so much more – she is a proud homemaker, a Licensed Esthetician, and an absolute force of nature. That’s because she is the one who primarily cares for the two girls she shares with her husband of 10 years, Christian, not only at home but also at all their competitions as their biggest fan. Their firstborn, Isabella “Smiley” Plotczyk, is a dancer at Project X Dance Club, a Jo+Jax Dancewear girl, and a rising public figure signed under Teri B Talent & Model Management Agency. She has dreams of one day being a professional dancer in a prestigious ensemble company as well as a part-time model. On the other side, their secondborn, Gabrielle “Gaby” Plotczyk, is a gymnast and track runner determined to hopefully build a career out of the same.

Lisa and Ashlan Scheide Are Dedicated to Transforming the Latter Into an Artist

It was back when Ashlan Scheide was just a toddler that she began dancing, driving her parents to enrol her at a local dance studio, unaware it would turn everything upside down. While Lisa and Scott’s firstborn fell in love with the art forms of dance, music, and musical theater, their secondborn, Jackson, grew encouraged to find his own passion and discovered football. Since then, the couple has been working hard to ensure they can support their children’s dreams in every way possible, with Lisa seemingly serving as the Vice President of Client Solutions at Eye Popper Digital and Scott being the Vice President of Purchasing at Stanley Martin Homes. As for Ashlan, the Project X Dance Company elite member, Broadway aspirant, and Oh La La Dancewer affiliate, is currently managed by 3ArtsEntertainment.

Leslie and Leliah Bell Continue to Chase a Broadway Dream

For as long as she can remember, Leliah Bell has wanted to be a star on Broadway because she fell head over heels in love with dance, musicals, and theater at a young age. Therefore, her parents, Leslie and Russell, have always done everything in their power over the years to ensure she gets all the opportunities she needs to make it to that prestigious level. The latter is a Division Manager at The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation in the Washington, DC- Baltimore Area, whereas the former is a choreographer and dance teacher herself. It’s imperative to note that they are hardworking parents of three, so apart from juggling their careers with Leliah’s intense dance schedule as a Project X Dance Company elite member, they have also found a way to prioritize their sons, Russell Jr. and Bryce.

Tingting and Miah von Grolman Are Rising Stars

Although Miah von Grolman is merely 10 years old as of writing, she has such raw talent and determination to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry that she is already a rising star. She has embraced every opportunity that has come her way to such an extent that Glo Hampton has even referred to her as the face as well as the future of Project X Dance Company. It thus comes as no surprise that she is still a part of the elite group, all the while also trying to expand her wings as a public figure, actress, and model signed under the renowned Osbrink Agency. Tingting, by default, is on the same page as her daughter since she is the one making all the decisions, but the way she carried herself on ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ made her stand out too. In other words, this duo is definitely going to be the one to watch out for in the ensuing seasons, especially considering the way they seem to have found a great balance between their dance and personal lives.

