Glo Hampton’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Dance Moms A New Era Coach?

From the moment Gloria “Glo” Hampton first came across our screens back in Lifetime’s ‘Dance Moms’ season 3 as a guest, it was evident that she is an ambitious, no-nonsense coach. Therefore, with her now helming the reboot of the original reality series, Hulu’s ‘Dance Moms: A New Era,’ there’s no denying that she is determined to take her students to new heights every year. She is definitely tough in the way she trains, but she is also empowering, fair, honest, and supportive, making us wonder more about her past experiences as well as her career trajectory.

How Did Glo Hampton Earn Her Money?

It was back when Gloria Hampton (or Glo) was just a young girl growing up in Northern Virginia that she was introduced to the art form of dance through the intense sport of gymnastics. Her mother had actually signed her and her sisters up at a local studio that offered a combination of gymnastics and jazz, only for her to gradually completely fall in love with the latter. She admittedly initially wanted to be a professional gymnast, but she realized she had a different calling as she became increasingly involved with the various beautiful genres of dance over the years.

Glo thus enrolled at Towson State University as a dance major as soon as she graduated from high school, following which she continued honing her skills under some absolute legends. She was trained by Charles Kelly, Frank Hatchett, Gus Giordano, and Joe Tremaine, among others, enabling her to eventually kickstart her professional career at a rather high level. According to records, her initial credits include the 1970s talent show ‘Stuff,’ the World Expo in Australia, shoe shows for brands such as Reebok, as well as dozens of other industrials.

Glo learned a lot from these experiences, so she knew precisely what she was doing when she established her own dance studio in 1994 and then rapidly transformed it into one of the best. She was thriving in every sense throughout the ensuing years, driving her to decide by 2009 that it might be best for her to finally expand her wings by joining forces with another studio. Her top priority at this point was just coaching, which led her to sell her business, become a part of Studio Bleu in Ashburn, Virginia, and quickly propel it to national distinction, too.

​As per reports, Studio Bleu had to close its doors for good owing to some financial and legal issues in May 2024, before ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ even debuted on our screens in August. However, Glo was determined to carry on the legacy she had worked hard to build, so she opened Project X Dance Company at the same location with the help of an investor by late 2024. Hence, season 2 of the Hulu original followed young dancers from the Project X Dance Company instead of Studio Bleu, even though the people, the spot, and the goals were all the same.

Glo Hampton’s Net Worth

Glo, or Ms. Glo as her students affectionately refer to her, is an expert in coaching youngsters, especially as she focuses on mentorship, technical excellence, and overcoming personal challenges. She has an eye for talent, which she manages to effortlessly merge with graceful artistry and techniques, which is why it comes as no surprise that she is an award-winning choreographer. In fact, not only has she been named Best Dance Instructor in Loudoun County, Virginia, but she also earned the coveted title of Teacher of the Year by Star Dance Alliance in 2024.

However, what Glo is arguably most proud of is that a lot of her former students have gone on to become professional artists in the entertainment industry in a myriad of ways. While some have joined prestigious dance companies, others have been a part of the Radio City Rockettes, Broadway shows, and even Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story.’ Coming to the monetary aspect, considering Glo has been serving as a choreographer since at least the 1970s, her initial income was likely in the range of $12,000 per year. This amount obviously increased over time, likely reaching around $35,000 per year in the 1990s and $45,000 in the early 2000s, particularly as she operated her own dance studio.

From what we can tell, Glo then potentially started bagging an average of $70,000 per year in the 2010s as well as early 2020s as part of the Studio Bleu Dance Center. However, today, as a choreographer with over 5 decades of experience, the Artistic Director at Project X Dance Company, and the Head Coach of the Project X Junior Elites, she likely earns an average of $80,000 per year. Taking all these aspects into account, along with her assets, investments, returns, expenses, and lifestyle, we estimate her net worth to be approximately $1.5 million.

