Daniel Betts: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?

It is a reality competition series wherein a thousand contestants complete a wide array of physical, mental, and social challenges for a chance to win $5 million, ‘Beast Games‘ is unlike any other. That’s because the Amazon Prime original essentially takes the core idea of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ a step further by having the most number of players as well as the largest single prize money awarded in reality television history. Amongst those to actually partake in this original was Daniel Betts (player #412), whose calm leadership, even in the most stressful of situations and in truly massive groups, helped him stand out from the crowd.

Daniel Betts’ Character Helped Him Stand Out Amongst the Lot

Although a native of Chicago, Illinois, Daniel has been residing in Bakersfield, California, for the better part of his adult life, which has undoubtedly impacted every aspect of his life. Therefore, as a professional comic and a proud family man, he decided to join ‘Beast Games’ in the hopes of walking away with significant cash to set up a good foundation for his kids. Little did he know that apart from his own physical capabilities and mental strength, he would also have to rely a lot upon pure luck to ensure his success – thankfully, though, the cards seemed to be in his favor.

After all, not only did Daniel survive round one of this entire ordeal – wherein 2,000 contestants were cut down to 1,000 to actually appear in the show – with sheer luck, but it continued too. He then made out of the initial show eliminations thanks to team members who took one for their teams and self-sacrificed themselves, only for his first challenge in Beast City to revolve around the same. However, this time around, since it was a much bigger team, he took on a leadership role of sorts and made it clear that getting into the heads of the opponents would be the best option, yet things, unfortunately, didn’t pan out.

Daniel Betts’ is Wholly Dedicated to His Craft

While not much regarding Daniel’s early years, educational qualifications, or past experiences is known as of writing, we do know he has been a professional comedian for nearly a decade. It was around 2015 when he started performing as a stand-up artist, unaware he would find his passion in the same to such an extent he would soon be pursuing it as a full-time career. From performing at open mic clubs across California to opening for other comics on national tours to then having his own headlining tours, he climbed the ladder he needed to before realizing there was something missing.

Daniel has always wanted to share the craft of comedy with people while also supporting local acts, so along with his wife, he established The Well Comedy Club in their base city in 2022. That’s the same year he was accepted into the First Annual Comedy Chateau International Comedy Festival and got to open for Steve Trevino at the Visalia Fox Theater for over 1,200 people. Since then, he has truly been thriving and enjoying the fruits of his labor, which even includes his former work with Joel McHale (‘Community‘), the Wayans Brothers, and performing for deployed troops in Afghanistan in 2020. In fact, he has since even gotten the opportunity to meet celebrities like Joe Rogan, Rob Schneider, and Dennis Quaid.

Daniel Betts is a Family Man Through and Through

It was in 2017 when Daniel tied the knot with the love of his life, Linsey, in a beautiful and cozy ceremony surrounded by all their loved ones at the Tiki Moon Villas in Laie, Hawaii. Since then, they have happily settled down in Bakersfield, California, where he also serves as a proud father of three — a son named Paxton as well as their two daughters Amelia Capri Betts and Meadow Noelle Betts. We should also mention that Daniel, who is a bike and a fitness enthusiast, sadly lost his father in October 2006, just for his funeral to be on October 31. So, over time, he has learned to deal with his grief and has grown to celebrate Halloween in full force as a way of celebrating his father and his legacy in the form of his family.

Read More: Twana Barnett: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?