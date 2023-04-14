Dapper Boi Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

The fashion industry has always segregated men’s and women’s clothes in a strict binary setting, which made it difficult for a percentage of people to find adaptive clothing. Adaptive clothes for people with an androgynous taste are not only rare but unappealing. Thus, most people with such a fashion sense find it difficult to wear regular attire, which isn’t adaptive. Entrepreneurs Vicky and Charisse Pasche appeared on ‘Shark Tank‘ season 14, episode 20, to showcase their unique product, which would help people to wear clothes fit for their body type and aesthetic without raising eyebrows. Now that we have your undivided attention about the product, let’s trace the company’s growth and find out where they are at present, shall we?

Dapper Boi: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Dapper Boi is an apparel brand that stands out in the fashion industry for its focus on body inclusivity. Founded by Vicky and Charisse Pasche in 2015, this brand is on a mission to revolutionize the way people dress by offering a diverse range of sizes and styles to cater to a variety of body shapes and preferences. In doing so, Dapper Boi challenges the traditional fashion industry’s limited sizing and gender norms to create a more inclusive and accepting environment for everyone.

Vicky Pasche, CEO and founder of Dapper Boi, was fed up with the limited options for clothes that fit her body shape and style, both in the men’s and women’s sections. She was determined to create a solution that catered to a broader range of body types and preferences, leading her to establish Dapper Boi, a gender-neutral and size-inclusive clothing brand. With the support of her wife, Charisse, the couple faced several challenges, such as downsizing their living space and skeptical manufacturers. However, their perseverance paid off as they established a unique business model that differentiates Dapper Boi from other fashion brands.

The CEO and Founder of the brand, Vicky Pasche, completed her Associate Degree of Arts in Physical Education from SUNY Cobleskill. She later pursued Bachelor of Art in Mass Media Comunication from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. She joined Viejas Enterprises in 2006 and worked her way to the top as their Promotions and Events Manager.

Vicki held important positions at different companies, including Marketing Manager and President at Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center and Pasche Management. The Co-Founder and COO of the brand, Charisse Pasche, attended Ashford University, where she earned her BA in Organizational Management. She received her MA degree in Business Psychology from the University of the Rockies. The multitalented entrepreneur worked for over ten years at Ashford University, her most recent position being an Adjunct Instructor.

Where is Dapper Boi Now?

Dapper Boi is on a mission to offer affordable, stylish clothing that not only fits an individual’s body but also aligns with their unique personality. The brand is committed to empowering people to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin through its inclusive clothing line. Dapper Boi believes that clothing has the power to transform lives and make a positive impact on the world by promoting identity and a sense of belonging.

In order to create a versatile pair of jeans that catered to both men and women, Vicky and Charisse conducted extensive research, analyzing the best features of jeans in both men’s and women’s fashion. They then collaborated with a manufacturer who shared their vision and combined the key elements to create a sample that would suit both genders. In early 2015, the brand was launched with the help of a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $26,000, bringing their innovative concept to life.

After attaining fame and success in its endeavor, the brand kept its crowdfunding model and used it to grow its brand whenever it launched a new product. The act allowed more customer interaction and feedback and helped them to make better clothes. The brand also raised $282 414 on State Engine. The brand sells different pieces of clothing, including jeans, chinos, bathing suits, blazers, and so many more. The prices of the products are very affordable, all under $100. While the wife-wife duo’s dedication and hard work are solely responsible for Dapper Boi’s current success, we are sure that the company will reach greater heights in the future.

