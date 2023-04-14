Honey Bunchies Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Entrepreneur Kendra Bennett presented their brilliant family-owned business, Honey Bunchies, hoping to craft a deal with the Sharks in ‘Shark Tank’ season 14 episode 20. Honey Bunchies is a popular nutrition bar brand that specializes in creating delicious and healthy snacks. Their bars are made with simple, wholesome ingredients, including premium nuts and honey, that are carefully sourced to ensure maximum quality and freshness. Honey Bunchies bars are a great choice for anyone looking for a quick and convenient snack that also provides sustained energy and nutrition throughout the day. With such an eye-dazzling product on offer, we sure got curious about the company behind it. Well, here’s what we found out!

Honey Bunchies: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Honey Bunchies is a great nutritional bar, which is 100% free of gluten, grain, and soy, and is made of 42% pure Colorado honey. In 2010, Kendra’s father, Ed Payne, embarked on a culinary journey to recreate a beloved snack from his past that Kendra’s mother had made for him 35 years prior. Despite his best efforts, he was unable to replicate the exact recipe that his wife had made all those years ago, but in the process, he accidentally created Honey Bunchies.

Honey Bunchies is a popular nutrition bar brand that has gained a loyal following for its delicious and nutritious snacks. What sets Honey Bunchies apart from other nutrition bars is its origin story, which is rooted in the passion and dedication of Ed. His determination to recreate a beloved snack from his past ultimately led him to stumble upon the perfect recipe for a delicious and nutritious snack that would eventually become a popular brand. Ed is a retired mathematician and former fighter pilot in the United States Air Force.

During his service, Ed flew 144 missions in Vietnam between April 1970 and April 1971, where he faced incredible danger and challenges. After his tour of duty, Ed returned to the States and became an instructor pilot, passing on his vast knowledge and experience to the next generation of Air Force pilots. Throughout his career, Ed flew numerous types of aircraft, but one holds a special place in his heart: the F-4 Phantom. Amazingly, when he retired from the Air Force, Ed’s trusty ejection seat from his F-4 Phantom came with him. Today, Ed’s ejection seat is on display at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver, Colorado.

The founder’s wife, who inspired the name, serves as a creative force for the brand, providing input on flavor profiles and taste-testing each batch of bars to ensure they meet the company’s high standards. Their children have also played an important role, with one serving as the brand’s marketing team. Together, the family has built a business that not only offers delicious and nutritious snacks but also embodies the values of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to quality. The success of Honey Bunchies is a testament to the power of family and how working together towards a common goal can lead to great things.

Where is Honey Bunchies Now?

At Honey Bunchies, the focus is on using simple, all-natural ingredients to create delicious and nutritious snacks. The company offers two mouth-watering flavors – Peanut Pecan and Coconut Almond – each with honey as the main ingredient, making up an impressive 42% of the total weight. These 1.4-ounce bars are a perfect balance of sweet and salty, providing a burst of energy and essential nutrients to keep consumers going throughout the day. Whether you need a quick pick-me-up or a healthy snack to fuel your outdoor adventures, Honey Bunchies bars are a convenient and delicious option for all your snacking needs.

These bars cater to different dietary restrictions, with the Coconut Almond bars being gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, peanut-free, and grain-free, making them a great option for those with specific dietary needs. Each batch of Honey Bunchies bars is handcrafted, taking up to three days to produce, with the family utilizing some equipment, such as a cutting machine, to assist in the process.

This artisanal approach ensures that each bar is of the highest quality, resulting in a delicious and satisfying snack with each bite. The Honey Bunchies Gourmet Honey Bar is sold at $35.99 a dozen, and the Conocut Almond bar is sold at $35.99. The bars are sold at selected Whole Foods, Safeways, Natural Grocers, and other stores. You can get your hands on the bars from Amazon as well. Witnessing Ed’s incredible success is truly inspiring, and we are confident that the company will grow further.

