Is Luke Cage Coming to Daredevil Born Again? Is Mike Colter Joining the MCU?

Created by Matt Corman, Chris Ord, and Dario Scardapane, Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ begins its second season with Mayor Fisk at the height of his powers. With the anti-vigilante task force attacking people ruthlessly and indiscriminately, Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, has been pushed deeper into the darkness. However, just when the going gets too tough, an old friend, Jessica Jones, joins him in the campaign against Fisk. As the season heads towards its finale, Matt is forced to make choices that affect him just as badly as they do his enemies. However, during this tragic series of events, yet another bright light emerges towards the very end, with a familiar face returning to double the strength of New York City’s vigilantes. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Luke Cage Returns to New York After a Traumatic Experience Overseas

Amidst Matt revealing his secret identity to the whole world and Mayor Fisk going into exile, the biggest twist in the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 is the return of Luke Cage. In previous episodes, we learn from Charles that Luke is busy with overseas missions, presumably in collaboration with the CIA. Though that leaves us with the impression that Luke might not return to the ‘Daredevil’ universe anytime soon, the season finale subverts that notion. Luke, having seen his share of horrors, returns to the one thing he cherishes the most, his family. There is no tension between him and Jessica despite his months, possibly years of absence, as she understands what he had to go through for the greater good. The fortunate thing is that the CIA doesn’t really need him anymore, and he is free to do as he pleases.

While The Big Apple gains a superhero in the form of Luke Cage, there’s a catch: it’s now Daredevil who is being pushed behind bars and away from the streets. Jessica has already shown that she is ready to take over the reins for the time being, but whether or not Luke Cage is on the same page as her can make for a complicated arc. Luke has never quite trusted Daredevil fully, and on that note, he is closer to Frank Castle than his own partner. Still, the one thing that unites all of them is the desire to keep the city safe, especially now that Fisk is out and a major power vacuum has been created. With the next season expecting several new antagonists, Luke might just have very little time to rest.

Mike Colter Has Lots of Plans Regarding Luke Cage’s Future With the MCU

Luke Cage’s cameo in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 finale confirms that actor Mike Colter has made his official MCU debut. This marks Colter’s first appearance as Power Man since the third season finale of ‘Jessica Jones,’ and now we are a step closer to the Defenders reunion. Notably, Colter has been teasing his character’s return for quite some time, which made this grand return feel inevitable. During an appearance on ‘Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum,’ Colter revealed that while he wasn’t actively considering a return to the world of ‘Luke Cage,’ some ideas about the character always stuck with him.

Following Jessica’s return in season 2 episode 6 of the show, Colter told The Direct that “there’s a lot of story left to tell” and “it’d be a shame for me not to pop back up.” Now, with the ‘Daredevil’ series approaching every character arc in a new light, Colter has the opportunity to experiment with his character more, especially when it comes to his emotional relationships. This also opens up the possibility of the ‘Luke Cage’ series being renewed for more seasons, as it’s the perfect timing for Marvel to reintroduce the smaller, more character-driven arcs that make the superheroes of New York City unique. When asked about his own take on the future of Luke Cage, Colter said that he was open to being a part of an ensemble, as well as leading a solo story, as the possibilities are effectively endless.

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