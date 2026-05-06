Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

Created by Matt Corman, Chris Ord, and Dario Scardapane, Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ brings Matt’s story to a boil with the second season finale. In ‘The Southern Cross,’ everything is decided not on a battlefield, but in the insides of a courthouse. When Mayor Fisk himself is brought in as a witness, Matt unleashes a carefully concocted plan to get Fisk behind bars. The finishing move in all of this, however, requires a personal sacrifice, and Matt obliges by revealing himself as Daredevil to the entire world, earning equal parts scorn and admiration. Though Fisk is ultimately defeated and forced into exile from New York, Matt has to go to prison, where he is bound to reunite with many of his old rivals. The third season of this superhero crime drama series was greenlit in 2025 and is scheduled to release sometime around March 2027.

Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Will Chronicle Matt’s Time in Prison

With ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 ending on the highest of notes, season 3 has a lot to live up to, particularly when it comes to charting Matt and Fisk’s dynamic at this precarious stage. Given that the second season takes loose inspirations from Brian Michael Bendis’ run of the ‘Daredevil’ comics, specifically from the ‘Murdock Papers’ storyline, it makes sense for the sequel to loosely follow the next major arc. Following Bendis’ run, we get Ed Brubaker’s take on The Man Without Fear in prison, which can be the perfect blueprint for the show’s writing team to expand on. Fisk’s conclusion is similarly up in the air, as while the last we see of him is at some faraway shore, his readiness to accept the deal makes things highly suspicious.

The final moments of the season also tease a particularly dark turn for Heather Glenn, who dons Muse’s mask in a moment of complete psychological collapse. While the “Lady Muse” theories have always been fan-favorites, this might just be where the story is headed. Without Daredevil at the helm, the city of New York can only rely on its other powerful superheroes, be it Jessica Jones, the newly arrived Luke Cage, or, of course, Spider-Man. While the teaser for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ teases the return of Frank Castle, there is a good chance that we will also get a Matt cameo in there, considering that one of the major setpieces takes place inside a prison. Nonetheless, the season 2 finale essentially represents the passing of the torch, which means that everyone else will have to hold the fort until Matt is a free man again.

Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Will Introduce New Antagonists to the Rogues’ Gallery

While the third season of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is expected to bring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, whether or not actor Vincent D’Onofrio will be reprising his role as Mayor Fisk is still a mystery, given how the character has been forced to leave the city forever. However, Heather Glenn will most likely emerge as the new villain in his stead, which means that actor Margarita Levieva may have a more prominent role going forward. Additionally, actors Deborah Ann Woll, Genneya Walton, and Nikki M. James are likely to return to playing Karen Page, BB Urich, and Kirsten McDuffie, respectively. Though we don’t get a clear handle on Buck Cashman’s ultimate fate in this season, Arty Froushan still has a good chance of returning as one of the story’s most formidable villains.

With the number of radical overhauls in season 2, there is also a fair share of tragedies, including the death of two main characters. With Vanessa Fisk meeting her end in the fifth episode, it is unlikely that Ayelet Zurer will be returning for a reappearance, unless it’s through a flashback sequence. The same goes for actor Michael Gandolfini, who’s bidding the show goodbye after Daniel Blake’s death in the penultimate episode of the season. Things are a lot more ambiguous when it comes to Benjamin Poindexter, though actor Wilson Bethel has confirmed that he will be stepping back into the role for the next season.

Additionally, fans can potentially expect some new antagonists to join the ranks, with Purple Man being speculated to make an appearance at last. Contrasting that is the reappearance of fan favorite characters Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, who have a high chance of returning for the sequel. This means that actors Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter are set to reprise their respective roles, and potentially even re-invite more classic characters from the ‘Daredevil’ universe, be it Iron Fist or the ever-so-elusive Frank Castle. With Matt Murdock no longer patrolling the streets at night, nothing is really off the table.

Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Might Shift the Focus to Luke and Jessica

While Matt may end the second season behind bars, it doesn’t stop him from feeling the freest he ever has. When it comes to identity reveals in the MCU, this puts him closer to Tony Stark in ‘Iron Man’ than Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ While the entire world now knows who Matt is, they are also united in the fight against evil, which means Daredevil has emerged as an even greater hero than before. That, however, has its own consequences, as without his keeping a check on things, we have seen firsthand how quickly people can resort to fatal violence. The same also holds true for Fisk, as while he may not return to New York any time soon, there are still enough people to carry forward his legacy, be it Buck or Heather.

Somewhere between Matt and Fisk’s dramatic closure, the season finale casts a curious light on Benjamin Poindexter, AKA Bullseye, who is last seen boarding a flight with Charles. From what we know about Cage’s time overseas, working for the CIA isn’t a very healthy experience, and given Dex’s already dwindling mental health, this might just be a recipe for disaster. In return, we get Cage and Jessica reunited after years, and that brings the sequel many opportunities to dive into the emotional heart of the narrative. For BB Urich, Daniel’s death has certainly been a transformative experience, and given that she no longer feels the need to hide behind a mask, much like Daredevil, the next story arc might expand its focus to include her, as well as many other silent heroes of The City That Never Sleeps.

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