Why Does Matt Reveal That He is Daredevil?

Co-created by Matt Corman, Chris Ord, and Dario Scardapane, Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ takes Matt’s battle with Fisk up a notch in the second season. As mayor, Fisk wields power unlike ever before and quickly begins rounding up everyone he deems a vigilante or a threat to his legacy. While Matt narrowly avoids getting caught numerous times, he soon realizes that waiting and hiding are not the way to go. With the reappearance of Jessica Jones, he has enough firepower, and the only thing that remains is a plan to bring Kingpin down for good. In the season finale, titled ‘The Southern Cross,’ Matt takes charge of Karen Page’s trial, quickly turning the courthouse into the base for a decisive confrontation with his mortal enemies. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Matt Reveals His Secret Identity as a Hail Mary to Prove Fisk’s Guilt in Court

In the climactic sequence of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 finale, Matt Murdock reveals himself to be Daredevil, the vigilante Fisk has been chasing after all along. Though Fisk himself is among the few people in that room who know the truth, the sheer boldness of that maneuver takes him by surprise. However, looking at the whole picture explains why Matt had to take this step and why it becomes the key to bringing Fisk down for good. Matt’s elaborate trap begins by inviting Fisk to the court as a witness in Karen Page’s trial, and though Fisk cooperates at first, the script is soon flipped against him. Sensing an opportunity, Matt reintroduces the Northern Star sinking controversy, this time with video proof of the ship’s second-in-command holding Fisk accountable.

While the data is telling as it is, the fact that the second mate of the ship is long dead renders the evidence only half as potent. To seal the deal, Matt has to present another witness from that fateful night who is both alive and willing to testify, and that leaves only him. This has been Matt’s plan from the start, as early on, he hints to Karen that this will possibly be the most televised campaign ever, and as such, their one and only shot at unleashing Fisk’s true face at the big stage. However, to do that, Matt has to sacrifice something from his end as well, and that turns out to be his long-held secret identity. Standing in front of the court, he reveals himself to be the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and wields his billy club for good measure.

Matt vs Fisk is a Battle of Doing Away With Lies and Personas

Though Matt’s decision to make his superhero persona public is largely about defeating Fisk, there is also a symbolic element to it. Throughout the trial, Fisk whispers things only Matt can hear, and they are all threats about leaking his identity. Somewhere along the line, it becomes clear that Fisk’s primary weapon of control is not his personal army or the billions of dollars at his disposal, but rather, his ability to deceive people. Masking Kingpin’s true identity is the persona of a confident, charming mayor, not unlike how Matt relies on his public self to hide his superhero shenanigans. For him to hide such a huge truth from the world, and then attempt to rip the mask off Fisk’s face, is a hollow endeavor in spirit, and realizing that is what gives Matt the confidence to pull this off.

Matt’s revelation creates a ripple effect that transforms the entire city overnight, with people at last realizing that Daredevil is not their enemy, but their friend. Even BB Urich, who has been using a Fisk persona for her ‘The BB Report’ series, decides to do away with the mask, urging her thousands of viewers to fight for the right cause. Where the Daredevil mask was once a symbol of anonymity and fear, it is now interpreted as a universal symbol of resistance. Though Fisk has a decent chance against the lone Man Without Fear, against an entire city of sympathizers, he hardly stands a chance. However, all of this comes at a cost, as Matt can now officially be held accountable for the hundreds of times he has broken the law. While this is not the same as being captured by the anti-vigilante task force, the time has come for Matt to confront the many villains that he’s forced behind bars.

Read More: Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details