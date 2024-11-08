Is Dario Barassi Married? Who Are His Wife and Kids?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina‘ stands out among dating reality shows not only because of its unique cast but also thanks to the hosts, who bring a special charm to the series. In the first season, Darío Barassi and Wanda Nara guided the singles through their emotional journey to find love, graciously introducing them to the different stages of the experiment. Darío, a beloved comedian and TV personality, added humor with his witty remarks, easing tense moments and bringing levity when needed. His presence brought an invaluable spark, adding an extra touch of excitement to the season.

Dario Barassi Worked as a Lawyer Before Breaking Into the Entertainment Industry

Darío Tadeo Pacheco Barassi was born on November 5, 1983, to Fernando Alberto Pacheco and Laura Barassi Farrugia. His father was a lawyer, who passed away following complications from surgery when Darío was just 5. From then on, Laura pulled out all the stops and raised the family as a single mother. As a dedicated judicial employee, she worked hard to support her three sons — Darío, Leandro, and Fernando — creating a stable and loving home. Dario began his studies at Bernardino Rivadavia before moving on to Central University College in San Juan, Argentina. It was at this school that he first discovered his love for theater and performing arts, an interest that would shape his future despite the path he initially set for himself.

Opting for a more traditional career, he went on to study law at the University of Buenos Aires. During that time, he worked with his brother Leandro, who was also a lawyer. He also worked briefly at the Ministry of Health and the legal publishing house Lexis Nexis, which furthered his understanding of the legal landscape. Despite his growing expertise in law, Dario’s heart remained invested in the art of theater and performance. He eventually found his way into the world of entertainment after an unexpected opportunity at a casting call in 2008. Initially attending the audition to support a friend, he was spotted for his natural humor and charisma and soon joined the Telefé morning show ‘AM, Antes del Mediodía’ as a reporter.

This role allowed him to showcase his comedic talent through character impressions and led to various television opportunities, including a recurring role on ‘Peter Punk’ and a hosting stint on ’90 Días o Menos.’ His career expanded to theater as well, where he starred in the musical ‘Chicos Católicas’ and later in ‘Tiempos Secundarios.’ Over the years, he became known for his dynamic performances across genres, from the sitcom ‘Educando a Nina’ to the crime series ‘Post Mortem.’ In 2020, he reached new heights as the host of the popular game show ‘100 Argentinos Dicen,’ solidifying his place in Argentine television. Most recently, in 2023, he returned to scripted television with a role in ‘Tierra de Amor y Venganza,’ while also taking on hosting duties for the revived game show ‘¡Ahora Caigo!’ on Canal 13.

Dario Barassi Met Lucía Centurión as a Teenager and Instantly Fell in Love

As Dario Barassi’s professional life took off, his personal life experienced its own journey of highs and lows. He first met Lucía Gómez when they were both just 16 and living in San Juan, Argentina. He has shared that it was love at first sight for him, but Lucía didn’t immediately return his feelings. Instead, the two built a close friendship, often spending time together and discovering shared interests. Eventually, they both moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Dario was studying law and Lucía had begun pursuing psychology. Their bond grew stronger as they explored the vibrant city together. In their downtime, they loved visiting the theater, a passion they shared and cherished. From attending performances to discussing their favorite plays, their shared love for the arts became a cornerstone of their growing connection.

One evening during their outings, Dario felt it was finally time to confess his feelings. Gathering his courage, he told Lucía how much she meant to him, but her response was not what he had hoped. Lucía revealed that she had recently reconciled with an ex and was in a relationship. Heartbroken, Dario distanced himself, and they lost touch for a while. Then, in 2010, fate brought them together again in Mar del Plata, Argentina. This time, both were open to exploring a deeper relationship, and things seemed to fall into place. However, life was anything but simple. Dario was just beginning to establish himself in the entertainment industry, and at the same time, he was balancing his legal career. He was juggling auditions, acting gigs, and demanding legal work, making it a challenging period as he sought stability in both his personal and professional life.

The long hours and physical distance eventually strained Dario and Lucía’s relationship, leading them to break up once more. Despite the separation, Dario admitted he had never stopped loving her. In 2013, while in New York pursuing acting and singing classes, he had a moment of clarity. He realized that, beyond his growing passion for his career, his feelings for Lucía were unwavering, and he envisioned a future together. Feeling more grounded and secure in his profession, he reached out to her, expressing his deep feelings and desire for a fresh start. This time, Lucía reciprocated wholeheartedly, and they rekindled their relationship with newfound commitment. Dario later reflected that what made their relationship thrive was his sense of certainty—Lucía was the one he wanted to build a life and home with, and he was ready to give it his all.

Dario Barassi and Lucía Have Two Daughters to be Thankful For

On February 20, 2015, Dario and Lucía finally tied the knot in a civil ceremony that wasn’t without a bit of excitement. Delayed by unexpected traffic, they arrived late, but the moment they were pronounced husband and wife made every obstacle worthwhile. Their marriage has been one of shared joy and mutual growth as both have flourished in their respective pursuits. Dario openly expresses the immense love and value Lucía adds to his life, and he has been a devoted, steady partner to her throughout. They celebrated 20 years of their relationship in October 2023, even though they completed 9 years of being officially married in February 2024. It just shows how long they have been each other’s companions and every milestone is worth a million celebrations for them.

Together, they welcomed their first daughter, Emilia, in 2019, and their second daughter, Inés, entered their world in August 2022. These three incredible women are at the center of Dario’s world, and he shows daily gratitude for all the joy and peace they bring to him. He’s a doting and involved father and a supportive and loving husband. Whether on carefree vacations, enjoying lazy days at home, or throwing lively birthday parties, watching their family thrive reveals the warmth and dedication that define Dario’s character.

Read More: Is Wanda Nara Married? Who is Her Husband?