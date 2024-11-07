Is Wanda Nara Married? Who is Her Husband?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina,’ which embodies the belief that love transcends superficiality and appearances, owes much of its success to its hosts. For the first season, Wanda Nara and Darío Barassi stepped into this role, skillfully guiding and interacting with contestants. Unlike many host pairs on similar shows, Wanda and Darío are not romantically involved, bringing a unique dynamic to their roles. Wanda, a well-known television personality with a long-standing career in entertainment and an interesting history in the football world, consistently shines and adds a distinct charm to every project she takes on.

Wanda Nara’s Screen Presence Has Always Been Outstanding

Wanda Nara was born on December 10, 1986, in Boulogne Sur Mer, Buenos Aires, to Andrés Nara and Nora Colosimo. Raised in a family with deep ties to the entertainment industry, Nara was introduced to the world of public attention at a young age. Her father, Andrés, worked as a media professional, which allowed her to grow up surrounded by the glamorous side of show business. From early on, Wanda exhibited a strong passion for the limelight, and by her teenage years, she was already carving out her own path in the world of entertainment.

Nara made her official debut in the entertainment industry during the 2005–2006 summer theater season, where she performed as a secondary leading actress in the revue ‘Humor en Custodia.’ In 2007, Nara’s big break came when she appeared on the Argentine version of ‘Big Brother’, which was called ‘Patinando por un sueño.’ She quickly became a fan favorite for her charm, beauty, and engaging personality. By the time she appeared on ‘Bailando 2011’ (a reality TV series) in 2011, she was a household name and quite famous in Argentina.

In September 2018, Nara found a special place in the sports industry when she became the co-presenter on ‘Tiki Taka – Il calcio è il nostro gioco’. She kept getting her hands on gigs that made her a commonly seen face in matches and sports talk shows. At the same time, her reality TV appearances never stopped. In 2020, she was seen on the fourth season of ‘Grande Fratello VIP ‘and even became a panelist on ‘¿Quién es la máscara?’, an Argentinian talent show. As her career has continued to flourish, she has become a brand on her own, and there is no stopping her.

Wanda Nara’s Separation From Her First Husband Was Widely Publicized

Although Wanda Nara’s professional career has flourished smoothly, her personal life has been marked by some turbulence. She first married footballer Maxi López in 2008. Their first son, Valentino Gastón López Nara, was born on January 25, 2009, and the couple embraced the joys of parenthood. They had always dreamed of having a large family, and their wish was fulfilled with the birth of two more sons—Constantino López Nara on December 18, 2010, and Benedicto López Nara on February 20, 2012. On the surface, their life in Italy appeared perfect, but in 2013, cracks began to show. On November 6, 2013, the couple announced their divorce. Both accused each other of infidelity. Following the split, Nara returned to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with her children.

It was shortly after this that she started dating Mauro Icardi, an Argentine footballer known for his role as a striker for Inter Milan and later Paris Saint-Germain. This relationship was highly controversial and drew a lot of media attention as Icardi and Lopez were once teammates at Sampdoria and were even known to be good friends. After the rumors of the former’s relationship with Nara began circulating, there was visible tension between the two men. This situation sparked what came to be known as Wanda Derby. It all transpired during the April 2014 Serie A match, when both of them were playing from opposing teams, and Lopez refused to shake Icardi’s hand.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi’s Relationship Saw Many Ups and Downs

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi had an intimate wedding ceremony on May 27, 2014, in Buenos Aires, followed by a larger celebration for friends and family on June 7, 2014. This highly publicized event made it clear to the world that the couple had committed to spending their lives together. Icardi embraced Nara’s three children from her previous marriage, and together, they planned to grow their family. On January 19, 2015, they welcomed their first daughter, Francesca Icardi Nara, followed by the birth of their second daughter on October 27, 2016. By this time, Nara and Icardi had become a power couple, with Nara also taking on the role of Icardi’s manager. They stayed in Milan, Italy, till 2019 and then moved to Paris, France.

The first signs of trouble in Nara and Icardi’s relationship surfaced on October 16, 2021, when Nara shared a cryptic social media post implying that someone had “ruined” their family. The following day, Nara took her five children and returned to their Milan home. Although the couple reconciled after a period of time, their relationship remained tumultuous. In September 2022, Nara publicly announced the end of their marriage once again, but the two continued to reconcile, break up, and get back together throughout 2023. In August of that year, Nara revealed she had been battling leukemia, sharing that her husband had been a strong pillar of support during her struggle. However, shortly after this, rumors about their supposed divorce began circulating.

Post-divorce From Icardi, Wanda Nara is Focused on Herself and Her Kids

In July 2024, Nara confirmed that she and Icardi had officially divorced in 2023. She emphasized that, despite their separation, they remained a family and continued to care deeply for their children. Nara expressed that there were no villains in their story and quenched the rumors about Icardi’s alleged infidelity. She reflected on being grateful for the many chances she had given their relationship. She made it clear that she had no regrets about the time they spent together, but now her focus was on prioritizing her children. The two have remained connected through social media and appear to be doing well individually.

