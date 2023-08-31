Darrell Ling: Where is the Canadian Veteran Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the world of sports has the power to help others heal their physical, mental, and emotional traumas by offering them a safe place of growth. This much is actually evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus,’ wherein we get a deep insight into the 2020/2022 edition of Invictus Games, an event Prince Harry established for this precise purpose. Amongst those to thus feature in this original production was Canadian Marine Veteran Darrell Ling — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Darrell Ling?

As someone who has always struggled with abandonment owing to his parents and then endured stressful situations during his time in the Canadian Armed Forces, Darrell admittedly has issues. After all, even upon actively serving between 1986 and 1992 as a marine electrician, he was involved in the military responses to the 1998 Swissair Flight 111 crash as well as the 2010 Haiti earthquake. All of these combined had a significant impact on his overall well-being, and in 2016, Darrell was officially medically diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress and major depressive disorder.

According to reports, these aspects combined drove Darrell into complete isolation and even homelessness, which weren’t helped in any way, shape, or form by his habit of heavy drinking either. But alas, he ultimately grew determined to turn over a new life and hence reached out to other veterans in Canada for some help, just for them to welcome him with open arms and create a meaningful bond with him. That’s how he was introduced to the Invictus Games too, and despite his crippling social anxiety as well as other mental health factors, he agreed to participate in the 2020 events.

Darrell was able to get two extra years of training owing to the COVID-19 pandemic before the pending sporting event actually took place in The Hague in April 2022, yet its impact was still massive. In fact, from his participation in the archery, indoor rowing, and wheelchair basketball categories, he was able to open up in a way like never before, leading him to admit he still had a drinking issue too. In other words, he’d realized he needed to be open to those near him if he really wished to be better, and so he became determined not to let anything hold him back, not even his own worst fears.

Where is Darrell Ling Now?

From what we can tell, Darrell has since undergone rehab with the continued help of the veteran organization Soldier On and even resumed developing his skills as a woodworker. However, this Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, native’s primary focus these days is learning how to socialize – he admittedly doesn’t get triggered as much thanks to his life-changing experiences at the Game and rehab, so his next goal is conquering social manners. After all, he’s thinking of maybe starting to date, especially as he has truly missed someone to share his experiences and have fun with – he knows there’ll be setbacks along the way, but he’s genuinely willing to keep growing.

