Do Daryl and Isabelle End Up Together? Theories

Daryl Dixon and Isabelle Carriere form an unusual bond in AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.’ Although they get together as companions for the sake of leading Laurent to the Nest safely, the long and challenging journey gives them a chance to learn more about each other. Isabelle gradually develops feelings for Daryl, even to the extent that her friend Sylvie notices the same. In the sixth and final episode of the first season of the series, Isabelle asks Daryl to stay in France, leading him to a dilemma. As Daryl thinks about what he should do, the viewers must be wondering whether they unite as a couple. Here’s what we think about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Daryl’s Past

Even though Isabelle never admits to having feelings for Daryl, the same becomes increasingly evident as their journey to the Nest progresses. In the first season finale, she asks Daryl to clean her wound and they share an emotionally intimate moment. After the same, Daryl prepares to leave Isabelle and Laurent as Losang informs him that he has made arrangements for the American to return to his homeland. Isabelle tries her best to make him stay in France with her and Laurent but he makes it clear that neither the Nest nor the country is his home.

Even if Daryl has feelings for Isabelle, it may not be easy for him to reveal the same to her and get together with her. His past has always tied a leash around his neck to stop him from being vulnerable, which is essential in forming a togetherness. “As for Daryl and his romantic entanglements or not, I think that Daryl, he’s an abused character who does not trust people easily, which makes it pretty hard to get into some relationships,” executive producer and former ‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner Angela Kang told Insider in 2019.

The last time Daryl was in a relationship, the same ended in severe gloom. Leah Shaw, whom he loved, ended up threatening his and his friends’ lives. Daryl had to kill her to stop her from killing Maggie. After such an experience, Daryl may not be able to get into another relationship anytime soon.

France or America

The first season finale ends with Daryl contemplating whether or not to return to the United States, which is his home. He needs to choose France for his potential relationship with Isabelle to have any chance. Even if he chooses the European country, it may not be a permanent stay. Daryl knows that he cannot stay away from his “family” in the Commonwealth, especially when Judith and Rick Grimes Jr. must be waiting for him. His possible stay in France can be brief and he may want to return home once he convinces Laurent that there are people in another part of the world waiting for him.

Even if Daryl and Isabelle get together as a couple in between such a brief stay, Isabelle may need to eventually make a choice concerning her future to be with him, specifically when Daryl prepares to leave for the Commonwealth. France is Isabelle’s home and she may not be ready to leave the country to join her potential lover irrespective of her heart telling her to do the same. She may not be able to leave Laurent, her nephew, behind at the Nest, especially when his life is on the line. Since Madame Genet wants the boy dead, Isabelle’s priority most likely will be Laurent’s survival.

Isabelle may consider leaving with Daryl for the United States if they can eliminate Madame Genet’s threat for good. But for the same to happen, she needs to accept that Laurent has a greater destiny beyond being a part of her life. If she wants to accompany her nephew as he moves toward his destiny, she may need to kill her feelings for Daryl once and for all.

