Netflix’s Daughters: Where Are They Now?

With Netflix’s Angela Patton and Natalie Rae-directed ‘Daughters’ delving deep into how the healing power of love can transcend any issue, we get a documentary that is unlike any other. After all, it revolves around four young girls as they prepare to reunite with their incarcerated fathers through the Date with Dad program that allows them to have a special dance in jail. The sole aim of this initiative by Girls For A Change is to facilitate some quality time so as to not only enable fathers to connect with their daughters but also show them they are needed.

Keith “Block” Sweptson is Serving a 10-Year Sentence

While Keith was hoping to return to his adorable little girl Aubrey Smith in about 7 or 8 years when they had their dance in 2019, he was ultimately handed down a 10-year sentence. That’s because his crime was severe too – he was charged with murder for the April 5, 2018, beating death of 33-year-old Yusef Turner, but he ultimately pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Therefore, today, at the age of 36, he is imprisoned at the high-security Big Sandy United States Penitentiary in Kentucky, where he is expected to remain without parole until September 7, 2028.

Aubrey Smith Likely Continues to Excel in School

Although music was one of the things Aubrey and her father connected on the most, he also always wanted her to do well in school and get as many certificates as possible so as to build a foundation for a different life for herself. And that’s precisely what she had resolved to do, especially since she is actually rather bright for her age, so we can only assume the now 10-year-old is continuing down the path to have a future full of opportunities. The last few years have been hard on her, considering her father’s incarceration and the limited calls he is allowed to have, but she still loves him and visits him whenever possible.

Mark “Murdock” Grimes is Now a Dedicated Family Man

After having been released from federal custody for good on April 29, 2020, it appears as if Mark has truly turned over a new leaf for his partner and their three children. He admittedly had been in and out of prison every six months since he was a late teenager, but now that he has the responsibilities and understands that his actions don’t just affect him anymore, he is determined to do better. And he has – he hasn’t been arrested or gotten into a bad situation in over four years, so it’s safe to say that he is now fully focused on providing for his family and building a connection with them that breaks the generational cycle of crime that they had.

Santana Stewart is Proud of Her Father

Although we came across Santana when she was merely ten years old, she had already seen a lot in life and was forced to grow up, especially to take care of her two younger siblings. She seemed a little agitated and resentful too, but the way her father has shown up for them since that daddy-daughter dance and his release has enabled her to breathe a sigh of relief. Of course, not everything can always be sunshine and roses in life, a fact she is well aware of, but the now 14-year-old high school student knows that she, her mother, and her siblings won’t be alone and can focus on building her own future.

Frank Walker Now Works in Security

According to federal records, Frank Walker was released from behind bars on September 10, 2020, following which he was given a real chance to bring about change for himself and his loved ones. It might have been a difficult transition for him, but it appears as if he really has done what he had promised to do because he hasn’t had any run-ins with the law since. We don’t know much regarding his recent personal or professional experiences since he prefers to remain well away from the limelight, but as per the last reports, he is now working in the field of security and trying to get back on his own two feet.

Ja’Ana Crudup is Likely a Teenager Living Her Best Life

Ja’Ana Crudup was understandably extremely reserved when she came to prison for the daddy-daughter dance with Frank back in 2019 considering the 11-year-old had last seen him a decade prior. However, it seems like they have genuinely been trying to build a connection since his release from prison, which we optimistically hope is gradually going in the best possible direction as it would bring them both some inner peace. Apart from that, since Ja’Ana is now 15, we believe she spends most of her time focusing on school work, extracurricular activities, and hanging out with friends just like any typical teenager, all the while finding her real self.

Alonzo Lewis is Behind Bars for a Double Homicide

While Alonzo tried to be the best version of himself for his family since he knew firsthand what prison can do since his brother has been behind bars for decades, he ultimately fell into the cycle too. He was actually involved in the brutal shooting murders of a local Washington married couple, school bus aide Venius Badgett and youth football coach Jaquan Helm, over Memorial Day weekend in 2018. He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder while armed in October 2023, for which the 36-year-old is serving 30 years at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution, Schuylkill. His release date is estimated to be December 23, 2043.

Razia Brooks Lewis is Now a College Student

While it pains Razia a lot to not have her father by her side, it appears as if she is now doing everything in her power to build a different future for herself and break the cycle she knows exists. She was depressed and suicidal back in 2019 at the age of 15, yet she devoted herself to her studies to graduate high school for her father after the father-daughter dance and has seemingly maintained that motivation. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about her recent whereabouts since she isn’t particularly active on social media, so we can only wish her all the health, happiness, and peace in the world.

