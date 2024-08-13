In Angela Patton and Natalie Rae’s documentary, ‘Daughters,’ several young girls take center stage as they participate in a program wherein they attend a father-daughter dance with their incarcerated fathers. Likewise, their dads partake in a fatherhood program in the weeks up to the dance. Keith Sweptson and his five-year-old daughter, Aubrey Smith, are among the central four pairs of participants in the Girl For A Change’s “A Dance of Their Own” event. The duSweptsono’s story highlights the impact of separation that can come as a by-product of incarceration, as well as the significance of programs such as the unique daddy-daughter dance in numerous people’s lives. Therefore, after accompanying Sweptson on their journey, one might be naturally compelled to learn more about his life in the aftermath.

Keith Sweptson is Serving a 10-Year Prison Sentence

In 2016, Keith Sweptson was facing a seven-year prison sentence, cut down from the original nine, when his daughter, Aubrey Smith, was only 5-years old. Back in the mid-to-late 2010s, he participated in the GFAC program, wherein he was a part of a fatherhood program alongside his fellow inmates as they prepared for weeks in anticipation of the upcoming father-daughter dance. Under Chad Morris’ expert guidance, Sweptson and other fathers were able to discuss their own pasts and how they affect their current and future presence in their kids’ lives.

Sweptson himself reflected on how his underprivileged background contributed to his unfortunate run-in with the law. Nonetheless, the documentary never reveals the circumstances that led to his incarceration in the first place—perhaps in favor of offering an unbiased and concentrated account of his experience with the program. Since ‘Daughters’ is Sweptson’s introduction to the public consciousness with little reports available about his previous life, information about his criminal background isn’t readily available online.

Nonetheless, in the built-up to the father-daughter dance, Sweptson showcased regret at his predicament and looked forward to change in the future. The event itself offered an uplifting day for Sweptson and Aubrey, who were able to enjoy the day together in a way prison “no touch” visits never allow. However, Aubrey’s hopes of having her father return to her life in seven to eight years were rendered impossible the year after the dance.

Sweptson’s prison sentence was lengthened to 10 years, adding unanticipated years to the time of his eventual release and return to his family. Still, his family, Aubrey and her mother, LaShawn Smith, continued visiting whenever possible as he switched facilities between three states. Eventually, Sweptson landed in a prison facility that allowed no visitation and only 10-minute-long phone calls. Today, he’s at the high-security federal prison in Kentucky, United States Penitentiary Big Sandy. He’s expected to be released by September of 2028 when he will hopefully be reunited with his daughter once again in person.

Keith Sweptson Wants to Attend College in the Future

Before Keith Sweptson’s relocation to UPS Big Sandy, he was in the DC Central Detention Facility in Washington, DC. In 2017, Amy Lopez launched educational plans for prisons, allowing prisoners the ability to shape their skills through access to tablets with videos from Khan Academy, a non-profit educational organization. “[And] It [The tablet provided to inmates] gives you—it’s like a teacher online, just, like, on a chalkboard, like, right—it shows you examples and stuff like that,” Shared Sweptson in a conversation with NPR from behind bars. Consequently, during his time at the Washington DC facility, he was able to work on his GED using the same devices.

Sweptson also expanded upon his experience in the same interview and talked about the positive impact that such access to education provided for him. He noted how he underwent a decrease in stress with the tablets since they allowed him to quell his boredom with a book or a TED Talk, as well as educational videos. As such, during that time, he began considering higher education options as he prepared for his GED final exams.

“I never had college on my mind before I came here, but now it’s like it’s on my mind,” Sweptson told NPR. “Like, I really think I’d do good in college.” Even though his conviction and subsequent transfer to the much more high-security prison in Kentucky likely bars such access to technology for him, his experience at the DC facility sparked an interest in the pursuit of education in his future. With a few years left until his release, it is possible Sweptson’s interest in the same will retain significance, defining his future.

