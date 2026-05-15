David Parsons: Where is Kay Parsons’ Husband Now?

The suburban community of Grovetown, Georgia, was left shaken to its core on the morning of March 25, 2009, as 41-year-old Laverne “Kay” Parsons was found brutally beaten in her garage. She was attacked with a claw hammer as well as a baseball bat, as explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Secrets on Hot Springs Drive,’ and her injuries were so severe that she passed away a day later. It soon came to light that her best friend/neighbor, Rebecca “Becky” Sears, and her son, Christopher Bowers, were responsible for the homicide, with the motive being her affair with David Parsons.

David Parsons Was Good at Balancing His Career, Family Life, and Personal Relationships

A native of Fayette County, Pennsylvania, David Parsons was reportedly just a teenager when he first met Laverne “Kay” Parsons while they were both attending Laurel Highlands High School. They gradually developed a close connection that eventually blossomed into a full-fledged romance, leading them to blissfully tie the knot a few years after they graduated in the late 1980s. The former had joined the army by this point, so his wife subsequently dedicated herself to being a good army wife, loving family woman, and upstanding member of their tight-knit community.

David and Kay ultimately settled into a beautiful home on Hot Springs Drive in Grovetown, Georgia, not far from the Fort Gordon Army installation, where they also welcomed their only child. According to the aforementioned show, David often had to travel a lot for his military work, but he still always managed to make time for his wife, their son Derek, his friends, and all his passions. In fact, among the many ways he used to spend quality time with loved ones was sports and vacations – whether it was baseball with Derek, tennis with his wife/friends, or holidays with them all blended.

David Parsons Admitted to Cheating on Kay Parsons For a Few Months

In 2008, things changed for David when a mixed doubles tennis session with his wife, neighbor Tony Sears, and his wife Becky Sears turned into an unexpected day of flirtation for him. As per his accounts to the police, he was with Becky while his wife/her best friend was on a team with Tony, only for his partner to later say, in part, “I suck so bad because you distract me out there.” What followed were numerous other cheeky comments between them that soon evolved into more – they both stepped out of their respective marriages to start an emotional as well as physical affair.

According to David, he and Becky usually got intimate in either of their vehicles, but there were two times when they took things further and brought their liaison into the home he shared with Kay. They also often exchanged love letters, with the former penning things such as, “I love you, baby. I miss you so much when we aren’t together,” and “I just wanted to let you know that even when you don’t think I am thinking about you, I am. I can’t wait to see you.” As for Becky, she expressed her desire to start anew with him and once even asserted, “Being in love with you and knowing that you love me makes all of the time that we are apart bearable.”

However, after a few months, David broke up with Becky because he did not want to abandon his family – he made it clear to her that he was not going to divorce Kay or leave their son behind. The duo did continue talking over calls, though, even after Becky came clean to her husband in February 2009, who then relayed everything to Kay. That’s when the women’s friendship ended for good, and both couples seemed to decide to work on their respective unions. Nevertheless, David and Becky continued talking platonically, resulting in them having phone sex on the evening of March 24, 2009, when the army man was in California for work.

After Justice Was Served, David Parsons Chose to Move Forward in Life

David did call Becky on the morning of March 25, too, but it was to ask if she had seen or spoken to Kay because he couldn’t reach her, which was strange since they always spoke around that time. According to records, she told him no, when the actuality was that she had driven her then-19-year-old son Christopher Bowers to the Sears’ household, where he had attacked the mother of 1. After Kay sadly passed away, his behavior and the news of his extramarital affair led to him being considered a person of interest, but he was cleared within days after his police interviews. According to records, he fully cooperated with them during the investigation and provided officials with every detail he could.

In the end, it was only Becky and Christopher who were arrested, charged, convicted, and sentenced in connection with Kay’s homicide. They both pleaded guilty to armed robbery, burglary, and murder in 2012, for which they were handed a life term without parole plus 20 years. David did not attend their sentencing hearing and has since made the conscious decision to remain well away from the limelight. Therefore, all we know is that while the Parsons had decided to move away to start afresh after Kay learned of her husband’s affair, his plans changed with the tragedy. In other words, he continues to reside in that same home on Hot Springs Drive in Grovetown, Georgia, alongside his second wife – he has since remarried and is happy to keep away from prying eyes.

Read More: Where is Christopher Bowers Now?