David Pearce: Where is the Hollywood Producer Now?

David Pearce is best known for his work on several Hollywood productions, including ‘Tooth and Nail’ and ‘Aida, I Saw Your Dad Last Night’ among others. However, readers will be surprised to know that he is now a suspect in the deaths of 24-year-old Christy Giles and 26-year-old Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. Aspiring model Christy Giles and her architect friend Hilda Cabrales were last seen alive when they left a Los Angeles warehouse party in November 2021.

Shortly after, Christy’s deceased body was disposed of outside a Culver City hospital, while Hilda was left outside a West Los Angeles in a comatose condition. ’48 Hours: Christy and Hilda’s Last Dance’ chronicles the horrific incident and portrays the ensuing police investigation into their deaths. Well, let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out where David is at present, shall we?

Who is David Pearce?

David Pearce is a Hollywood producer who has worked on several major productions to date. He started his entertainment career through a minor role in ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ before becoming a primary cast member in its spin-off ‘Young Americans.’ However, because film directing was David’s passion, he soon changed fields and worked on two episodes of the TV series ‘American Experience.’ Since then, his career appeared to take off, and David went on to become a part of numerous other productions.

Incidentally, like most film producers, David lived a reasonably luxurious life. Besides, he also loved attending lavish parties and was often photographed having a wonderful time with friends. Yet, people had no idea that a Los Angeles warehouse party in November 2021 would change his life drastically. In November 2021, Los Angeles resident and aspiring model Christy Giles, as well as her friend, professional architect Hilda Cabrales, decided to attend a local warehouse party. Eyewitnesses mentioned that while at the party, the women met and got acquainted with three men, later identified as producer David Pearce, actor Brandt Osborn, and cinematographer Michael Ansbach.

In fact, reports claim that the women even left the party with these three men, although it was the last time anyone ever saw Christy alive. On November 13, 2021, Christy’s deceased body was left outside a hospital in Culver City, California, by two unidentified masked men. People who witnessed the incident later mentioned that the men drove a Toyota Prius with no license plates. Shortly after, police in Los Angeles received news about another body discovered outside the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in West Los Angeles.

Within no time, authorities identified the second body as that of Hilda Cabrales, and although she was still alive, doctors could not get her out of a comatose condition. Ultimately, Hilda remained in a coma for 11 days before passing away on November 24, 2021. Later, an autopsy determined that Christy died of a drug overdose as she had a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and the date rape drug in her system at the time of her death. On the other hand, Hilda was declared brain dead at the time of her death, and doctors claimed that several of her organs stopped working as she overdosed on cocaine, MDMA, and other unidentified drugs.

Moreover, both deaths were confirmed to be homicides, and the police began an investigation into the same. When investigating Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales’ murders, the police learned that the women were last seen alive in the company of David Pearce and his friends. Moreover, several photographs taken at the warehouse party showed David, Brandt, and Michael partying with the victims. Thus, convinced of David’s involvement in the crime, law enforcement officers arrested him on a charge of manslaughter, while Brandt and Michael were suspected of being accessories to manslaughter.

Where is David Pearce Now?

Shortly after David’s arrest, four women came forward to claim that he had raped them between 2010 and 2020. As a result, the Hollywood producer faced several rape charges, including sexual penetration with a foreign object and rape of an unconscious or sleeping person, along with two other counts of forcible rape. Subsequently, he even pled not guilty to these charges, but by then, prosecutors had even more rape accusations lined up, and at the time of writing, David is accused of sexually assaulting a total of seven women.

Eventually, by July 2022, the police had enough evidence to proceed with their homicide investigation, as they charged David with the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales. On the other hand, actor Brandt Osborn was charged with being an accessory to the murders, while Michael Ansbach was cleared of all suspicions. Moreover, readers should note that in addition to the sexual assault and murder accusations, David has also been charged with two counts of selling/offering to sell a controlled substance. Hence, at present, David remains behind bars on a $3.4 million bond while the courts decide on his future. However, if convicted on all charges, he could face a maximum prison time of 120 years.

