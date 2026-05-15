Davion Flanagan and Dom Russo Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

On July 31, 2022, a devastating car crash sent shockwaves through the community of Strongsville, Ohio. It claimed the promising lives of 20-year-old Dominic Anthony Russo, lovingly known as Dom, and 19-year-old Davion Markel Flanagan. Netflix’s ‘The Crash’ delves deeper into the investigation that turned what was initially considered an accident into a double homicide. It explores details of the car crash through CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness accounts. The documentary also features interviews with their loved ones and the officials who solved the case.

Davion Flanagan and Dominic Russo Had a Bright Future and Aspirations

On March 11, 2003, Davion Markel Flanagan arrived in the world as a beacon of light. Reports state that Davion and his sisters, Davyne Isabella and Dalia Rose Flanagan, had a tough upbringing. They were in foster care when they were fortunately adopted by Scott and Jaime Flanagan. Davion and his siblings then grew up in a loving household, surrounded by their supportive parents. He was often described by his loved ones as a funny and kind-hearted person, with a bright smile. He had always been passionate about football. By the time he became a senior at Strongsville High School, he was playing as a starting running back for the team. Sadly, serious injuries ended his athletic aspirations, but he continued considering himself a proud Mustang. A man of faith, the 19-year-old planned on attending barber school.

Davion also had the dream to open his own barber shop. He also enjoyed exploring his creative side as a rapper and songwriter, alongside his friend, Dominic Anthony Russo, who had a music studio at his home. Dominic, affectionately known as Dom, was born on September 24, 2001, to Christine and Frank Russo. Growing up, he maintained a close bond with his siblings, Michael, Angelo, Christine, Christopher, Frank, and Nicole. Gradually, cracks appeared in Christine and Frank’s relationship, resulting in their divorce. Dom was always known for his humor, intelligence, and goal-oriented nature. He completed his initial education at Strongsville High School before embracing his entrepreneurial spirit. Dom eventually founded his own clothing brand and began investing in stocks and cryptocurrency.

Davion and Dominic Died at the Scene After Getting Into a Car Crash

Sometime around 2018, Dom crossed paths with Mackenzie F. Shirilla, and soon they began dating. It wasn’t long before she moved into his residence, which was adjacent to his parents’ home. On July 30, 2022, Dom, Davion, and Mackenzie reportedly attended a graduation party, following which they all fell asleep at another friend’s house. Around 5 am on July 31, the three of them set out for Dom’s house in a vehicle, with Mackenzie driving it. At 5:20 am, they got into a terrible car crash when the automobile ran into a building at the Progress Drive and Alameda Drive intersection in Strongsville.

When officials received the report around 6:15 am, they rushed to the scene to discover the damaged car. Inside, they reportedly found Mackenzie alive in the driver’s seat but critically injured. While she was rushed to the hospital, detectives found Dom dead in the front passenger seat from the impact. Although they discovered that Davion was still breathing in the backseat, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical help. Upon checking the car’s registration, it was revealed that the car belonged to Mackenzie.

Inside the vehicle, authorities uncovered psilocybin mushrooms, a bong, marijuana, and personal belongings. The autopsy report revealed that Dom and Davion’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to the violent automobile collision. It revealed that Davion suffered fatal injuries to the abdomen and trunk, while Dom was mainly hurt in his head. The toxicology report disclosed that both of them had Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a compound found in marijuana, in their system.

Officials Ruled Out Accident After Checking CCTV Footage and EDR Reports

Initially, investigators tried to speak with Mackenzie, but she refused. According to reports, when her cellphone was checked, officials found that while going to the party, she and one of her friends spoke about getting mushrooms and marijuana. Moreover, investigators alleged that her phone contained pictures appearing to show her using those drugs, leading up to the day of the crash. It prompted detectives to consider the possibility that she might have been under the influence while driving the car. According to the documentary, this theory was dismissed after a medical expert reviewed Mackenzie’s blood report, which revealed that she had no alcohol or psilocybin in her blood but only residual THC from regular use. Thus, DUI was officially ruled out as the cause of the crash.

Court records state that detectives found CCTV footage that captured Mackenzie making a controlled turn shortly before the crash. The footage reportedly showed the car traveling for a mile at a high speed above the limit before crashing into the building. According to investigative reports, a forensic automobile investigator ruled out any vehicle malfunction that could have caused the incident. Moreover, the Event Data Recorder (EDR) information from July 31, 2022, showed that, in the 5 seconds before the collision, the car was traveling around 100 miles per hour, with the accelerator pedal pressed the entire time. The brake was not pressed before the crash, ruling out an accident, as per reports.



Digital Evidence and Witness Statements Led to Mackenzie’s Conviction

Further records indicate that several of Dom’s friends and his brother, Angelo, informed officials that the relationship between Dom and Mackenzie had become strained because he wanted to break up with her, but she refused to leave his house. According to court records, text exchanges between Dom and Mackenzie showed that they were likely in a toxic relationship. When investigators spoke with Christine, they reportedly discovered that two weeks before the fatal crash, Dom had called her and claimed that the 17-year-old was driving erratically. When Christine’s family friend, Christopher Martin, called the 20-year-old shortly after, Christopher allegedly heard Mackenzie say, “I’m going to wreck this car right now.”

In her testimony, Christine stated that she found a video of a conversation between Dom and Mackenzie on Dom’s phone after his death. She testified that in the video, Mackenzie threatened to break into his home if he didn’t let her in. Ultimately, on November 4, 2022, the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated murder. She also faced other charges, including several counts of felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, and drug possession. Mackenzie’s bench trial commenced on August 7, 2023, and she was found guilty of all charges on August 14. She was sentenced to two concurrent 15-year-to-life terms for each count of murder in August 2023. Mackenzie also received credit for time served, and the judge permanently suspended her driver’s license. Her parole eligibility date is currently scheduled for October 29, 2037.