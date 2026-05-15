Where is Mackenzie Shirilla Now? Update on the the Killer

In July 2022, police responded to a car crash in Strongsville. Upon arriving, they discovered that two of the passengers, Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan, had died. The driver of the car, Mackenzie Shirilla, had sustained multiple injuries but survived and later recovered in the hospital. However, as suspicion surrounding the crash began to grow, police took a closer look at Shirilla’s life, eventually leading to her arrest. Netflix’s ‘The Crash’ presents the full story of the incident and also includes a past interview with Shirilla in which she proclaims her innocence.

Mackenzie Shirilla Was Living With Her Boyfriend Who Was Killed in the Crash

Mackenzie Shirilla was born and raised in Strongsville, Ohio. Her parents, Natalie Shirilla and Steve Shirilla, gave her the best childhood they could and were proud of the person she was growing into. She attended Strongsville High School, where she was considered a popular student. Shirilla also began creating social media content and became widely known on TikTok and other platforms. In 2018, she started dating Dominic Russo, who was four years older than her. Their relationship quickly became the talk of the school, but the couple remained together for years, even after Dominic graduated. In fact, by 2021, Shirilla had moved in with him, and the two appeared to share a stable, loving relationship.

By 2022, Shirilla had graduated from high school and was creating content full-time. On July 30, 2022, she, Dominic, and their friend Davion Flanagan were spending time with friends. At around 10:15 pm, they arrived at a friend’s house before later moving to another house. The group reportedly smoked marijuana throughout the night, and at approximately 5:30 am, Shirilla, Dominic, and Davion left the house in her car. In CCTV footage, the car, driven by Shirilla, was captured making a right turn from Pearl Road onto Progress Drive, accelerating to 100 mph before crashing into a wall, with the headlights still on. By the time emergency responders arrived at the scene, Dominic and Davion had already passed away, while Shirilla was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Mackenzie Shirilla Claimed to Have No Memory of the Crash That Killed Two People

Mackenzie Shirilla underwent multiple surgeries and took time to recover from her injuries. During this period, her social media popularity reportedly grew immensely as she posted about losing her boyfriend and her friend. Brands had also started reaching out to collaborate with her, and some of her remarks appeared seemingly detached to observers. Dominic’s family urged police to conduct a thorough investigation into the crash. Authorities found psilocybin mushrooms inside the car along with a weighing scale, and they were already aware of the marijuana use earlier that night. When investigators asked Shirilla what she remembered about the incident, she stated that she only recalled driving on the road and that everything afterward was blank until she woke up in the hospital.

Dominic’s family alleged that in the months leading up to the incident, there had been several arguments and disagreements between the couple. Christine Russo, Dominic’s mother, told police about an incident in July 2022 in which she sent a family friend to pick up Dominic after he and his girlfriend were driving together. During the trial, Christine testified that Shirilla had previously threatened to wreck the car during an argument. An automobile expert involved in the investigation also concluded that there was nothing mechanically wrong with the vehicle that could have caused the crash. Based on the totality of the evidence, police arrested Shirilla in November 2022. She was charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of aggravated murder and one count of drug trafficking.



Mackenzie Shirilla is Serving Her Sentence in an Ohio Prison Today

Mackenzie Shirilla’s defense team chose to proceed with a bench trial, which began in August 2023. She was ultimately found guilty of charges including felonious assault, murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, drug possession, and possession of criminal tools. Shortly afterward, she was sentenced to two life terms with the possibility of parole after 15 years, to run concurrently. Her driver’s license was also permanently revoked. Shirilla is now being held at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She will be eligible for parole for the first time in 2037. Her defense team filed appeals on her behalf in 2023 and 2025, and both were rejected on different grounds. Her family still proclaims her innocence.