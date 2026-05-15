Natalie and Steve Shirilla: Where are Mackenzie Shirilla’s Parents Now?

Natalie and Steve Shirilla received the news that their daughter, Mackenzie Shirilla, had been involved in a severe car accident. They were relieved to learn she was still alive, though she had sustained serious injuries. At the same time, they were informed that her co-passengers and friends, Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan, had died. This was the devastating news they had to relay regarding the incident. However, just days after her release from medical care, Mackenzie was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Netflix’s ‘The Crash’ features their interview, in which they share their perspective on the case and express their continued support for Mackenzie.

Natalie and Steve Shirilla Had Accepted Their Daughter’s Boyfriend as Family

Natalie Shirilla and Steve Shirilla built their life in Strongsville, where they raised their daughter, Mackenzie Shirilla, with love and took great pride in her. They described her childhood as confident and beautiful, noting that she did well in school and had a strong circle of friends, many of whom they personally knew and supported. They were also supportive when Mackenzie chose to move in with her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and said they knew him well, almost like a member of their own family. From their perspective, the young couple appeared to be growing into their own lives in a relatively stable way. Nancy and Steve also acknowledged that Mackenzie and her friends sometimes used marijuana, but they did not see it as a significant concern at the time.

On the morning of July 31, 2022, Steve and Natalie received a call from emergency responders informing them that Mackenzie had been involved in a serious car accident. They rushed to the hospital where she had been taken, and it was there that they learned that Dominic and another friend, Davion Flanagan, had died. Steve and Natalie said their daughter was devastated upon hearing the news, and it took her several days to fully process and accept the loss. They supported her recovery and eventually brought her home. However, on November 4, 2022, while they were driving with Mackenzie, they were pulled over by police, and she was arrested on murder charges.



Natalie and Steve Shirilla Are Supporting Their Daughter in Legal Matters Today

Steve Shirilla and Natalie Shirilla have continued to voice their support for their daughter, Mackenzie Shirilla. They have said it is extremely difficult for them to come to terms with the loss of two young lives, especially since they were friends their daughter knew well, while also trying to remain grateful that she survived. In the series, they also stated that it was Dominic Russo who was allegedly threatening to crash the car during the July 2022 incident and not their daughter.

In May 2025, Steve and Natalie spoke publicly about the case for the first time. They said, “Show me one piece of evidence — one — that says she did this on purpose. Show it to me. Then she’s right where she belongs and she’s guilty of it. But there isn’t any. There’s no evidence of what was going on in that car other than information they gleaned from the black box.” They also claimed that Mackenzie has allegedly been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome. They added that they are hopeful about Mackenzie’s new legal team and that they remain in contact with her through messages and other communication, offering her support while she is incarcerated. They explained that the only reason they have chosen to speak publicly about the widely publicized case is to present their perspective as well.