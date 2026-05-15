Where is Davion Markel Flanagan’s Family Now?

The early hours of July 31, 2022, began like any other for Jaime Doyle and Scott Flanagan in Strongsville, Ohio. However, their world came crashing down when they learned that their 19-year-old son, Davion Markel Flanagan, and his 20-year-old friend, Dominic Anthony Russo, passed away in a horrific crash. In Netflix’s ‘The Crash,’ the spotlight falls on the case’s investigation, which revealed that Dominic’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Shirilla, was the person responsible for their deaths. She was ultimately convicted in August 2023 and sentenced to two 15-year terms to life in prison, to be served consecutively. Additionally, the documentary features interviews with Scott and his daughter, Davyne Flanagan, and Dominic’s family members.

Jaime Flanagan is Honoring Davion’s Legacy Through the Memorial Fund

Jaime Doyle and Scott Flanagan were overjoyed when they adopted their son, Davion Markel Flanagan, and daughters, Davyne Isabella and Dalia Rose Flanagan. However, the loving parents were left behind to cope with the grief of losing their son when he died in a car crash. After Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty on two counts of murder in August 2023, Jaime was interviewed. During that time, she stated, “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss our son, and justice was served for him today. But honestly, there’s no winners here.” In March 2026, the Appellate Court confirmed the denial of a new trial for Mackenzie.

While speaking on the matter, Jaime said, “Feeling thankful that the courts got it right again. Our son’s murderer will stay where she belongs, doing her time in prison & being held accountable.” After the loss of her beloved son, she and her family created the Davion Flanagan Memorial Fund, which is a non-profit barber scholarship that has been established in memory of Davion. The family’s goal now is to help others fulfill their dreams of attending barber school, because the 19-year-old never got to. Jaime has been the president of the memorial fund since May 2024. Besides that, she actively shares the PayPal and GoFundMe pages, through which individuals can donate to the fund.

Furthermore, Jaime has been working as a Pharmacist at CVS Health. In May 2026, she became the Region 15, District 22 Paragon Winner due to her commitment and selflessness in the position. She not only works at her home store but also steps up to help in locations across the district. In her personal life, Jaime never misses an opportunity to cheer her children at every major milestone. From time to time, she also enjoys exploring different corners of the country and its beautiful landscapes. Despite her busy life, Jaime never forgets the pain of losing her only son and continues to hold his memories close to her heart.

Scott Flanagan Remains Focused on Family While Keeping Davion’s Memory Alive

Throughout the entire ordeal, Scott Flanagan remained steadfast beside his wife, Jaime Flanagan. In December 2023, the couple was interviewed on ‘Sidebar with Jesse Weber,’ where they discussed the devastating car crash that took their son away from them. Scott also diligently worked to support the development of the scholarship fund in collaboration with the Allstate Hairstyling & Barber College. In May 2026, they shared that they had awarded the scholarship to an individual with the same dreams as Davion. Before the profound loss, he had been building a unique path for himself. Scott earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in English Literature and Philosophy from Kent State University in 1995.

Following that, Scott began exploring his entrepreneurial drive, which helped him establish his own venture, iLead Marketing LLC. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he continues to wonder about the reason behind Davion’s death. In July 2024, Scott penned his grief, writing, “Words are inadequate to express the hole in my heart when you were stolen from us. Just know that we will carry on your legacy. You will always be our son, and that will never change.” He has remained vocal about his son and has continued to share information about the trials and hearings related to the case. Scott is also one of his children’s biggest cheerleaders and loves spending meaningful time with Jaime. Another significant part of his world revolves around his pup, Teddy, who has now become his constant companion.



While Davyne is Thriving as a Baker, Dalia Currently Maintains a Quiet Life

Davyne Flanagan used to consider her brother, Davion, as her “role model.” When the time finally came for Mackenzie’s sentencing, Davyne bravely stepped up to deliver a powerful victim impact statement. She said, “I feel stuck. I feel like I can’t move forward. I feel lost. … I would like you to give Mackenzie the longest possible sentence. I’ve known her for about three years, and she’s always taking the easy way out.” Before the tragedy affected her life, Davyne had been focused on building her career. After graduating from Strongsville High School in Ohio, she pursued her passion for baking, which she had pursued since she was 8.

Hence, Davyne enrolled in Polaris Career Center to study and hone her skills in Baking & Pastry Arts. After gaining several years of experience, she opened her own baking business, So Sweet Bakehouse, in March 2023. There, she works as a Baker and Pastry Chef. In that role, Davyne diligently prepares baked goods, such as cakes and breads, and delivers them to local customers. Simultaneously, she is working as a Server at the Vitalia Senior Residences. In her personal life, she enjoys showcasing her fashion choices and appears to be enjoying her independent lifestyle. Currently residing in Cleveland, Ohio, Davyne frequently seeks solace in nature.

Davyne also maintains an incredible relationship with her sister, Dalia Flanagan. Unlike her family, Dalia has chosen to take a more private approach to her life after Davion passed away. She remained out of the spotlight and hasn’t publicly spoken about the case. From what we can tell, she enjoys swimming in the sea whenever she needs a break from her life. In December 2025, she excitedly shared that she finally found the love of her life, but she hasn’t revealed her partner’s identity. Beyond that, Dalia has kept further details of her professional and personal life out of the spotlight.