Where is Dominic “Dom” Russo’s Family Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Crash’ revisits the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding the double deaths of 20-year-old Dominic Anthony Russo, lovingly known as Dom, and his 19-year-old friend, Davion Markel Flanagan. Although the case was initially considered an accident, the investigation revealed it to be a homicide. Dom’s family members, especially his father, Frank Russo, and his oldest sister, Christine Russo, initially considered that Dom’s girlfriend, Mackenzie Shirilla, didn’t intentionally kill their loved one. However, everything changed when Mackenzie was found guilty of murder in August 2023. Through interviews with Frank, Christine, and Davion’s family, the documentary sheds further light on the case and highlights the void Dom and Davion’s deaths left in the lives of their loved ones.

Frank and Christine Agnello Russo Continue to Cherish the Memories of Their Son

Christine Agnello and Frank Russo’s lives were lit up with joy when they welcomed their son, Dominic Anthony Russo, affectionately known as Dom, into the world on September 24, 2001. The couple always ensured they provided immense love and support to Dominic and his siblings, Christine, Nichole, Michael, Angelo, Christopher, and Frank Jr. Unfortunately, the relationship between Frank and Christine A. didn’t work out, leading to their separation. Despite the divorce, they remained closely connected to their children. Things took a dark turn on July 31, 2022, when Dom unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car crash. After the incident, Frank and his daughter, Christine, remained in contact with Mackenzie Shirilla, the driver at the time of the collision.

However, Christine A. believed that Mackenzie was responsible for Dom’s death. After Mackenzie was convicted in 2023, Frank stated, “She’s just a little kid. She f—ed up. She did a damn stupid thing, but now her parents are destroyed, her family’s destroyed too.” Before her sentencing, he further mentioned, “I wish she would just tell us what exactly happened, and I’d be willing to reduce the sentence.” On the other hand, Dom’s mother became a prosecution witness and even bravely gave a victim impact statement. During that time, Christine A. addressed Mackenzie and stated, “Time does not heal this wound. Mackenzie, going to prison because you did this. Be thankful that you’re still alive and have a future, whatever that may be. Dom and Davion were robbed of their futures, their hopes, and their dreams.”

Following that, Christine A. has stepped away from the limelight and appears to be leading a quiet life. Before the profound loss, Frank was completely focused on building his own trajectory. He completed his initial education at Midpark High School. However, as of writing, Frank has decided not to reveal further details about his career publicly. From what we can tell, he loves his children deeply and often donates to fundraisers for noble causes, such as ending child hunger. He now seeks solace in the presence of his grandchildren, often taking them to basketball games and making lifelong memories by excitedly celebrating their birthdays. In his free time, Frank enjoys spending time outdoors and indulging in activities like hunting. Yet, to this day, both Frank and Christine A. continue to hold Dom’s memories close to their hearts.

Christine Russo Advocates For Her Brother Through Her New Podcast

Christine Russo has been quite vocal about the death of her beloved younger brother, Dom. After Mackenzie’s conviction, Christine had stated, “Justice was served, when you do something intentionally, you have to pay for your actions, but at the same time … it’s even more terrible now that it’s in stone, that my little brother, his life was stolen, was taken intentionally.” As Dom’s eldest sister, she eventually decided to be his voice. After Mackenzie was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, Christine noted, “She got 15 years. It’s nothing, you know? Like, sit down, be quiet, leave us alone. If they were truly sorry, I think they wouldn’t do that.”

Before Christine lost Dom forever, she was focused on completing her certification as a Microsoft Office Specialist at Cuyahoga Community College. After attaining the certificate in 2019, she became an Ohio Notary for the Ohio Secretary of State in May 2020. Currently living in Cleveland, Ohio, she is making her mark as an Administrative Assistant. In April 2026, Christine launched her own podcast, ‘The Big Sister: Unhinged,’ where she speaks about the warning signs of a toxic relationship and how her family is navigating grief. It is currently available to stream on several digital platforms.

In her personal life, Christine’s world revolves around her children, including David and Mia Nixon. From cheering them on during their sports days to expressing her pride in their achievements, Christine never misses the opportunity to showcase her love for them. Whenever Christine isn’t immersed in her professional endeavors, she enjoys fishing with her brother, Michael “Mike” Russo, whom she calls her “best fishing pal.” Beyond that, she fosters a special relationship with her father and loves celebrating the festivities with her family. Additionally, Christine regularly stays connected to his brother, Frank Jr., and Christopher.

Angelo and Nichole Russo Seek Solace in the Presence of Their Loved Ones

Angelo had always been close to Dom, which eventually led him to discover that the relationship between his brother and Mackenzie wasn’t how it seemed. It also made him one of the witnesses who reportedly informed officials that Dom wanted to break up with Mackenzie several times before July 2022. As of writing, Angelo has stepped away from the public eye, indicating his choice to live a private life. Occasionally, he loves spending quality time with his nieces and nephews and frequently attends family functions. He remains greatly connected to his family, especially his sister, Nichole Russo. In May 2025, on Angelo’s birthday, he went golfing with his father, Frank, and his sister, Nichole, along with several other family members.

Just like Christine, Nichole continues to advocate for Dom and the horrific pain her family continues to endure today. While writing about her grief, she had shared a picture with the 20-year-old and expressed, “I just want my brother back.” She has also been sharing her elder sister’s podcast, ensuring the story of the family’s loss reaches everyone. Fortunately, Nichole has found love in her soulmate, who is a significant source of support in her life. She also considers her adorable children, including Gianni, as a blessing in her life. She often takes them to gaming zones and showers them with love and attention whenever she gets the chance. A woman of faith, Nichole always cheers for her nieces and nephews from the sidelines during their matches.

Read More: Where is Morgan Fox’s Family Now?