Decoupled Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Decoupled’ is a romantic comedy-drama that revolves around a separating couple, Arya and Shruti. Focusing on the intricacies of love and the complicated nature of everyday relationships, it takes a refreshing and humorous approach to a marriage that seems to have run its course. Created by novelist Manu Joseph, the show is set against the backdrop of urban Gurgaon and primarily looks at the affluent couple’s interactions with friends and family.

With its occasional Hindi dialogues, the show immediately drew in a number of fans impressed by Arya and Shruti’s charming chemistry and entertaining banter. With the show’s inaugural season ending on a cliffhanger, many wonder what lies in store for this oddball couple and their tween daughter. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Decoupled’ season 2.

Decoupled Season 2 Release Date

‘Decoupled’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on December 17, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 25-36 minutes each.

Yes, we know you’re itching to find out about season 2 of the show. Here’s what we can tell you. As of now, there’s no official information regarding the show’s future. It is likely that Netflix is waiting to see how well the first season performs before renewing the show for a second iteration. However, we are quite optimistic about season 2.

The ending of season 1, notably, leaves the door open for a second edition that can expand upon the lives of Arya and Shruti. In the finale, we see how Arya accidentally finds out about Shruti’s plan to leave the country with their daughter. Clearly, this is a point of conflict that could change the dynamic between Arya and Shruti and requires fleshing out — and for this, a second season is absolutely necessary.

Additionally, the show has not been billed as a limited series; in fact, its inaugural run is categorized as season 1 on the streaming giant. Moreover, taking into consideration all the promotional material released by Netflix, from cast interviews to roast battles, it seems as though the show has been planned with at least a couple of seasons in mind.

Given the time needed for renewal, production, and postproduction, we think a release date of 2022 is quite realistic for the second edition of the show. Thus, fans can expect ‘Decoupled’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022. Of course, we still have to wait for the official renewal announcement, which hopefully won’t take too long!

Decoupled Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show gets greenlit for a second season, we expect the main cast to reprise their roles. This includes R. Madhavan (Arya Iyer), Surveen Chawla (Shruti Sharma Iyer), Arista Mehta (Rohini), and Mukesh Bhatt (Ganesh). We are also likely to see Apara Mehta (Madhu Sharma), Akash Khurana (Surinder Sharma), Mir Afsar Ali (Dr. Basu), and Hardik Oberoi (Gollu) once again, provided the series returns with another iteration.

Plus, Freishia Bomanbehram (Pooja Jain), Chetan Bhagat (himself), Darren E. Scott (Mr. Lee), Puja Sarup (Lifecoach Jwala), Nazneen Madan (Bhumika), and Aseem Hattangadi (Mayank) are probably going to be a part of the potential second season as well. It is expected that fresh faces will join the mix.

Decoupled Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 of the show sees Arya and Shruti coming to the conclusion that their marriage has reached a dead end. Whilst balancing new career prospects and debating seeing new people, the couple tries to figure out how to proceed with their divorce. Shruti’s parents shun the idea of separation, pointing out that Indian marriages do not require love in order to function. However, at their decoupling party in Goa, Arya and Shruti celebrate the end of their marriage with family and friends. On the other hand, Rohini takes the news of her parents’ separation quite hard.

Later, Shruti decides to take up Mr. Lee’s offer and move to London with Rohini, to work at a hedge fund. However, she doesn’t inform Arya, who finds out about it from Chetan Bhagat. In the season finale’s last scene, Arya looks at Shruti in horror, realizing that he is going to lose his daughter as well as his partner.

If season 2 gets the go-ahead, we can expect to see the fates of Shruti, Arya, and Rohini unfold. Will Shruti actually shift to London with Rohini? Will Arya manage to live alone in Gurgaon? We will probably get to see Rohini’s reaction to the whole scenario as well — she is unhappy about the divorce, so it seems possible that she will resist moving to another country with only one of her parents. Arya and Shruti’s careers can also be potential focal points of the second season if the series is recommissioned. Plus, characters both new and old will possibly bring about more complications in Arya and Shruti’s lives.

