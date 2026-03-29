Are Delaney and Keif From Love Overboard Still Together?

The moment Delaney Kluger came aboard The Chakra as a “shipwrecker” on Hulu’s ‘Love Overboard,’ Keif Kratochvil made it clear he was going to go after her since she was precisely his type. The country boy had previously connected with city girl Sadé Idera, but it dwindled when she refused to go “downside” with him and then started needless drama with fellow castmate Bella Palk. The 23-year-old York, Nebraska, native claimed he had no time for such antics, so he decided to move on, unaware that his ideal physical type would come into the picture less than 24 hours later.

Despite Their Genuine Bond, Delaney and Keif Couldn’t See Things Through

At the age of 27, Delaney Kluger stepped into this reality dating series in the hopes of finding her one true love, which is why she was almost immediately drawn to Keif Kratochvil’s authenticity. She had no idea that just her having a friendly conversation with him the evening of her arrival would ignite chaos as she was confronted by Sadé while she was simply settling into the downside. The Noblesville, Indiana, native was quickly comforted by the man in question, following which he spoke with Sadé to clear the air before really pursuing the former despite their age difference.

While Delaney soon found herself on the “topside” with Prasad Romijn, she admittedly had no romantic interest in him owing to their dissimilar personalities, so she said yes when Keif asked her out. They took on a pottery class for their first date before having a great conversation regarding their familial values as well as future goals, resulting in them coupling up by the end of the day. The duo subsequently won every challenge to stay together almost right until the end, yet things took a turn once they were given the opportunity to get to know one another better in Malta. That’s where they discovered that their expectations for the real world were drastically different, so they decided to call their romance quits rather than stretch out the situation for no good reason.

Delaney and Keif Are on Amicable Terms to This Day

Delaney and Keif seemed like an ideal match at one point since there was natural comfort as well as chemistry between them, but the truth is they simply weren’t compatible in the long run. That’s because while he was looking for a more traditional partner with whom he could settle down and have a family, she did not want to compromise on either her career or who she really is. Therefore, because they did indeed have a great time together and had no animosity toward each other just for wanting different things in life, they chose to end their stint on the show as friends. From what we can tell, Delaney and Keif have since remained rather close friends, as evidenced by the fact that they are mutuals on social media and often even interact with one another on there.

While Delaney is a Professional Model and Makeup Artist, Keif is a Police Officer and Entrepreneur

Delaney Kluger was just a young girl growing up in Indiana when she developed an innate interest in the entertainment industry and decided to ultimately pursue a career in the same. The high school volleyball athlete had always wanted to move out of her home state, so she set her sights on New York City at age 17 after trying out as a model and never looked back. According to records, her hard work resulted in her landing a spot in the New York Fashion Week in September 2015, and she has since walked the runway for several globally renowned brands. However, the fashion model shifted gears in 2022 by relocating to Los Angeles, California, where she has since spread her wings to also serve as a makeup artist. Signed by Genetics Management, the now-28-year-old travel enthusiast has recently done several bikini shoots, campaigns for brands like Speed Suspects, and featured on the cover of FHM Magazine.

When Keif Kratochvil was growing up in Nebraska, he dreamed of protecting his loved ones by serving his country on the front lines, but things changed by the time he graduated high school. Thus, he chose to throw himself into the next best thing, and he ended up evolving into a police officer in his small town at age 21 before taking up the mantle of Deputy Sheriff within two years. Since then, the Mister USA 2025 contender and almost-participant in ‘Love Island’ has also found his calling as an entrepreneur. He established a private security company called Guardian Angel Security in July 2024, which he continues to operate to this day. Whenever he is not working, though, it appears that the now 24-year-old, who splits his time between Nebraska and Texas, focuses on his passions of fitness, helping others, and raising awareness about feeding those in need.

Read More: Are Lexi and James From Love Overboard Still Together?