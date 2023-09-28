Delta Goodrem: Love Is In The Air Star is Engaged to a Fellow Musician

Unencumbered by strategies and motives, love overcomes countless differences in Netflix’s ‘Love Is In The Air.’ Helmed by Adrian Powers, the romantic comedy follows the story of Dana Randall, a competent seaplane pilot who works for Fullerton Airways, a non-profit air service. However, when the company’s finances are called into question and aims to threaten its operations, Dana finds herself bending to the whims of William, the Financial Representative of an international company that guarantees subsidies.

However, it isn’t long before Dana and William cross the path of business associates and discover a remarkable likeness towards one another. Still, when matters of the heart collide with business, the unimaginable naturally follows. Delta Goodrem leads the cast as Dana Randall, a successful pilot and businesswoman. With a convincing portrayal in the movie, fans have wondered if the actress is also dating or married. So, if you’re also curious to know more, then look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Delta Goodrem’s Former Relationships

Plunging into the realm of media and entertainment as a teenager, Delta Goodrem’s dating life has always been put under the spotlight. Over the years, the undisputed talent of the Australian actress and singer has even led fans to wonder more about her personal relationships. Having launched consecutive sleeper-hit albums, Delta had quickly amassed the love of fans everywhere. However, in 2004, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer, and had to take the long road to recovery. During this time, the musician had been dating tennis player Mark Philippoussis. Incidentally, Mark lent major support to Delta as she made her recovery from cancer.

However, their romance did not last long, and the couple ended up breaking up. While rumors of Mark’s alleged infidelity had been rampant, the couple never confirmed any speculations. Subsequently, Delta found herself gravitating towards Brian McFadden, a member of the British boy band Westlife. Not only did she and Brian share a long romance, but they also shared plans to tie the knot. However, things ultimately did not fare well for the duo, who decided to call it quits in 2011.

Later, Delta spoke to Vogue about her jilted romance and explained, ‘There is so much I’d like to say. I was really unhappy, and I didn’t know how to get out. I learnt. I got there in the end.’ Besides these long-term relationships, Delta was also briefly involved with international pop star Nick Jonas. The couple were reportedly seeing each other in 2011. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they seemed to part ways in early 2012.

Delta Goodrem’s Fiance

Despite the string of romantic relationships that didn’t blossom, Delta Goodrem finally found a best friend and partner. The actress is now engaged to fellow musician Matthew Copley, and the couple are preparing to kickstart a new chapter in their lives. Having met each other in 2017, Delta and Matthew were quickly besotted with one another. While the duo has remained tight-lipped about their love story and how they met, they have revealed that music was the common thread that pulled them towards one another.

Albeit sharing sweet moments of domestic bliss on social media, Delta and Matthew still like to keep details of their impending wedding under wraps. Nevertheless, the musicians who sought one another through their common craft have also found avenues of success through the same. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta and Matthew used their time in isolation to showcase their musical talents. The duo would often conduct Instagram Lives, kicking off ‘Bunkerdown Sessions’ and performing music covers together.

Their musical prowess has even led them to launch a record company together, ATLED Records. The duo premiered their company by singing the label’s first song live on stage in Malta. So, in addition to committing to each other for life, the couple also plans on exponentiating their talent and business. While the musicians have yet to share the details of their upcoming nuptials, it is apparent that they have set things in motion. After sharing the news of their engagement in September 2023, fans have also wondered about the couple’s plan for children. However, the duo has remained decidedly quiet over these questions. Nevertheless, we continue to await the turning point in their lives!

