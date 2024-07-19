Are DeMari and Bri From Too Hot to Handle Dating?

All contestants entering Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ are self-admitted players seeking stable, long-lasting relationships. To achieve this, they must adhere to house rules that prohibit physical intimacy. In the sixth season, Brianna “Bri” Balram and DeMari Davis entered with similar expectations but found it challenging to stick to these rules once they saw each other. Their carefree attitude drew a lot of attention, but as they settled in, it seemed like things might work out for them. Complementing each other at every step and learning from their mistakes, they quickly became fan favorites.

DeMari and Bri Were Smitten By Each Other

When Bri Balram entered the season, she made it clear that she was there to have fun. Upon meeting DeMari Davis, she knew he would be her focus. When Bri learned that the house rules were relaxed, she seized the opportunity to explore. The 26-year-old was interested in another man and ended up kissing him when they found themselves alone in a bathroom. However, when she got together with DeMari, she expressed that this was the moment she had been waiting for, and she wasn’t disappointed when they kissed. Following a test in the game, DeMari was placed in the Banishment House for kissing two people and breaking the rules.

From the other house, Bri spent $5,000 of the prize money to see what DeMari was up to, and when she saw him flirting with a new contestant, she felt pretty bad. Upon her return to the house, she talked to DeMari and explained that she realized it was a mistake to kiss the other guy just for fun. After she clarified her position, he opened up to her, and they began sharing a bed. It seemed they were headed in the right direction until another new contestant, Valentina, arrived and asked to go on a date with DeMari.

DeMari and Bri Have Most Likely Split Up

DeMari was attracted to Valentina when he first saw her, and they even kissed on their first date. Meanwhile, Bri was kept in the Banishment House. After the date, DeMari decided to keep Bri there a little longer to figure out his connection with Valentina. Bri was very angry, and when she returned to the house and saw him holding Valentina’s hand as they walked in, she realized things were no longer under her control. This was when the relationship that Bri and DeMari had grown comfortable in began to disintegrate.

It seems that Bri and DeMari could not reconcile and move past their differences. He kissing someone else while he had promised to stay committed to Bri for the season likely severely impacted the trust in their relationship, preventing them from progressing further. However, it is favorable to note that they have been able to transition into a friendship. They follow each other on social media, which enables them to stay connected and offer support when needed. Having shared the experience of being on a popular reality TV series, they likely have much in common, forming a solid foundation for their friendship.

Bri Balram is Working in Atlanta as a Model

22-year-old Brianna Balram has settled back into her life in Atlanta, Georgia, where she works as a multi-racial fashion model. With over four years of experience, she collaborates with various brands, companies, and independent creators, contributing to fashion, hair, and clothing projects. Her work with B. Gandy, I am Gia, and Made by Courtney Kareem has been prominently featured across her social media platforms. Brianna is also an active vlogger, documenting her daily life for her fans and contributing to her growing YouTube platform. Beyond her modeling career, she has a keen eye for photography, a hobby she enjoys and utilizes whenever she finds time. Her ability to carry herself with glamour extends to her skills behind the camera, making her a versatile creative force in the industry.

DeMari Davis Dons Many Hats Professionally

DeMari Davis has been keeping himself exceptionally busy with his diverse career pursuits. He works full-time as a Stockbroker at Vanguard, leveraging his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cumberland University. In addition to his financial career, DeMari is establishing himself as a fashion model, collaborating with brands like American Crew and Rockstar Original. These partnerships have opened up numerous opportunities for him in the fashion industry. His attendance at the BETA Awards in June 2023 marked a significant milestone, affirming his success in the industry.

Beyond his professional endeavors, DeMari is also a musician known for covering various songs. In 2024, he released his single ‘I Am’ and looks forward to further exploring his musical talents. DeMari’s multifaceted talents and accomplishments highlight his dedication and ambition to pursue diverse interests and careers.

