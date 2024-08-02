Valentina Rueda: Why Did She Leave Too Hot to Handle? Where is She Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely no reality television fan can deny, it’s that Valentina Rueda Vélez is truly the bombshell, spicy Latina she claims to be with her beauty, brains, and seductive gaze. This much was evident throughout her brief yet pot-stirring stint on Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 6, that is, right until she decided to leave a mere few days before the fateful grand finale.

Valentina Rueda Vélez Left Her Mark in the Minds of Many

As a 23-year-old Columbian with an admitted tendency to treat boys like toys, Valentina made it clear from the moment she came across our screens that she “always” gets what she wants. That’s why she didn’t hesitate to pick DeMari Davis as her very first date, and then expressed she wasn’t afraid of stepping on any toes or starting drama because she knows what she has to offer.

“I like to play around,” Valentina candidly conceded in her introduction. “I need a strong man who can handle a spicy Latina. My success rate with guys is a thousand percent. They can’t resist me.” This was actually proven when DeMari kissed her towards the end of their beachside date despite his growing romance with Bri Balram, resulting in a $6,000 deduction from the pot plus real drama.

Valentina’s unapologetic behavior was initially just a bit odd, considering she had no idea of DeMari’s situation, but the way she soon called out Lucy and Charlie’s connection painted her as a villain. After all, she asserted the latter seemed bored with his partner — “I can read by his body language… that’s a red flag to me,” she said — yet, little did the others know back then she was actually right. Therefore, of course, she was gradually able to adjust — she was even sharing a bed with Cristian Lager while developing a friendship with Flavia Laos, only to suddenly leave without public goodbyes.

Valentina Rueda Vélez Prefers to Keep Her Personal Life Private

While we know Valentina made an early exit from Lana’s retreat owing to “personal reasons,” she hasn’t yet elaborated on precisely what they were, and it doesn’t seem like she ever will either. This is because her online presence makes it unmistakably apparent that despite her reality television stint, she actually likes to keep her intimate, private experiences well away from the limelight. It’s why her active social media feeds are downright bare of any mentions or posts regarding family, friends, loved ones, and pets, even though her now-inactive Facebook indicates she’s a dog mom.

Valentina Rueda Vélez is a Proud Professional Model

Although Valentina is a Columbian through and through, it appears as if she is currently based out of the United States so as to expand her wings in the entertainment industry as a professional model. Signed by One Management, an agency with bases in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Spain, as well as the UK, the scope of opportunities she receives is seemingly on another level altogether. In fact, she has most recently done shoots for photographer Koray Hussein and photographer Devin Dal Santo, along with brands like Guess, Pretty Little Thing, We Are We Wear, and many more, all the while traversing the world and undertaking new experiences.

