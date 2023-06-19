Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Finale and Ending, Explained

In ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3 or ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’ episode 11 titled ‘A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light,’ Tanjirou and others continue to chase Hantengu, as he tries to flee for his life. Although they finally catch up to him and Tanjirou even manages to decapitate the demon, they later find out that the Upper-Rank Four has used a cunning trick to stay alive. Meanwhile, when the sun finally rises, Nezuko is exposed and her body starts burning. Conflicted between the desire to protect his sister and kill Hantengu, Tanjirou could not arrive at a decision until something unexpected happens. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3 finale. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Finale

As Genya, Nezuko, and Tanjirou chase the Upper-Rank Four to finally decapitate him, he tries to run away as fast as possible. But Tanjirou eventually manages to catch on using Zenitsu’s technique to increase mobility. When he is close enough, Tanjirou tries to decapitate Hantengu but the demon suddenly increases in strength and size. He easily overpowers Tanjirou and tries to kill him. Luckily, Genya finally reaches the two and tries to save his friend.

Meanwhile, Nezuko uses her Blood Demon Art to set fire to Hantengu’s body. Tanjirou uses his chance to give the dangerous demon a deeper cut to his neck. When the Upper-Rank Four realizes that he is in trouble, he uses an unexpected attack to surprise the trio and starts running away one more time. Tanjirou and others obviously chase him but they end up falling from a cliff following which Nezuko is unable to stand back on her feet.

Tanjirou’s sword is still in Hantengu’s neck so he no longer has any weapon. Luckily, Tokito gives him the ancient sword that Mr. Haganezuka had been working on so far. Tanjirou uses all his strength to decapitate Hantengu. The sun rises moments later and Nezuko’s body starts burning rapidly. Tanjirou panics and the situation becomes even worse when he realizes that Hantengu is still alive and is trying to eat the people of the village to regain his power.

Tanjirou does not wish to leave Nezuko alone as he is the only thing protecting her from the sun. But Nezuko puts her own safety on the line and kicks him toward the demon. Tanjirou realizes that it’s too late to do anything for his sister and kills Hantengu with one clean cut this time. As the demon dies, Tanjirou falls to his knees and cries inconsolably as he feels that Nezuko is no longer alive as well.

But soon, his sister walks towards him completely unaffected by the sun. Interestingly, Nezuko has also started talking now but has not completely turned back into a human. Soon Genya, Tokito, and Kanroji reunite with them as well and have an emotional celebration as they have managed to kill two upper-ranked demons.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Ending: How Did Muzan Become a Demon?

A long time ago, Muzan was just another ordinary human who was afflicted with a deadly disease that was slowly killing him. Luckily, he came from a wealthy family so he had enough money to get the best treatment available. Despite his deteriorating health, his doctor was quite confident that he will eventually manage to cure him. But after some time, Muzan was overcome with the deadly desire to kill everyone and got too frustrated as he saw no obvious signs of improvement in his health.

One ordinary day, the doctor was making medicine for Muzan. Meanwhile, Muzan could no longer trust his doctor and killed him while he was busy working on a cure. Soon afterward, he not only noticed dramatic improvements in his health but also started experiencing inexplicably extraordinary strength and vitality. But there was a problem. Muzan could no longer withstand the sun and he instinctively knew that it can kill him. Furthermore, he started having strange cravings for human flesh. He did not try to stop himself and started eating people.

This only made his craving even more stronger and he experienced extraordinary growth in his strength. Muzan killed everyone who tried to stop him and continued to consume human flesh. But he now had two important goals. He had to find the Blue Spider Lily and someone who had overcome the sun so that the can finally become the perfect being. Now that Nezuko has achieved the seemingly impossible, he wants to get her so that he can finally do what he has dreamt about for centuries.

Can Demons Be Turned Back into Humans? What is Lady Tamayo’s Theory About Nezuko?

Unbeknownst to the recent developments, Lady Tamayo writes a letter to Tanjirou where she addresses a few important things. First of all, she gives the unbelievable news that the person who was turned into a demon by Muzan in Asakusa has successfully been turned back into a human. She managed to treat him by making him drink a small amount of Nezuko’s blood. Interestingly, Lady Tamayo has also noticed that the composition of Nezuko’s blood has changed several times by now.

But it surprises her, why Tanjirou’s sister has not turned back to herself so far. She proposes the idea that Nezuko probably deems something more important than becoming human for the time being. Therefore, she continues to stay in her present state. Lady Tamayo has another theory about Nezuko. She feels that Tanjirou’s sister will soon be able to overcome the sun. Interestingly, Lady Tamayo is actually right as her prediction has already turned out to be true unbeknownst to her.

