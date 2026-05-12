Devil May Cry Season 3 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

‘Devil May Cry’ season 2 expands both the sapient and the demonic worlds of the series, blowing the narrative wide open for future continuation. In the season finale, Dante and Vergil face off against a recently resurrected Argosax who terrorizes the city of New York in his hungering desire for power. Although the brothers themselves are no match for the Chaos God, they successfully deliver him to his fate by taking him to Makai, where King Mundus awaits him. However, it’s in the hellish plane where troubling revelations await the sons of Sparda.

As Mundus attempts to win Vergil back over to his side, the two brothers learn that despite their camaraderie, they come from two different worlds and their future remains similarly divergent. As a result, the narrative leaves things off with Dante and Vergil once again separated, for better or for worse. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to learn where this fork in the path leads the two brothers. Reportedly, the Netflix series has already been renewed for a season 3 and is currently in production. Thus, the show could return as early as 2027.

Devil May Cry Season 3 Will Explore Lady Arkham’s Storyline With the Jester

At the end of ‘Devil May Cry’ season 2, a new and jarring disclosure is introduced to Lady’s narrative. Having lost her parents at a young age, the former DARKCOM commander has long grappled with family-associated trauma and devastation. However, one revelation by Baines promises to increase these complications tenfold in the future. As it turns out, Lady’s father, Arkham, is still alive and actively working for DARKCOM as a treasured agent. Eventually, he’s revealed to be the Jester, a member of Mundus’ court in Makai who has been acting as a double agent for the sapients’ side of the war all this time.

Fans of the original video game series will recognize this character as a familiar face whose involvement in the source material’s narrative remains iconic. Admittedly, Adi Shankar and Alex Larsen’s series significantly diverges from the video games and their canonical storylines in many ways. Even so, while it’s likely that Jester and Lady’s future will unravel in new and unexpected ways, unique to the series, fans can expect their characterizations and dynamics to retain the original thematic resonances. Given how Lady’s narrative concludes in season 2, where she chooses to chase after her past rather than accept a future with Dante, we can expect her hunt for her father to become a core part of her story in season 3.

Devil May Cry Season 3 Will Retain Much of the Original Voice Cast

The voice cast of ‘Devil May Cry’ remains instrumental in the animated on-screen personification of each character. Therefore, most of the original voice cast members who have been around for the series since the beginning can be expected to stay with the series as it continues in the future. Johnny Yong Bosch will likely continue voicing Dante, the protagonist, with Scout Taylor-Compton reprising her role as Lady Arkham (along with other additional characters) and Robbie Daymond returning as the voice of Vergil.

Furthermore, given the show’s inclination for flashback sequences, voice actors Kari Wahlgren (Eva), Kue Lawrence (Young Dante), Marcel Nahapetian (Young Vergil), and Evie Hsu (Young Lady) also have high chances of returning. On the other hand, more antagonist characters like Mundus (Tony Todd) and President Hopper (Jon Gries) are also likely to return for season 3. Other characters that can be expected to remain in the story include the Jester, young Mattie, and Football player Tom, as well as several new introductions who will bring yet-unseen narratives to the screen.

Devil May Cry Season 3 Will Delve Deeper Into Dante and Vergil’s Relationship

Dante and Vergil’s relationship has proven to be a foundational touchstone of the narrative in the ‘Devil May Cry’ show. The protagonist’s driving motive throughout the series stems from his desire to have a sense of family and belonging, which was stolen from him at an early age. Therefore, he is consistently trying to rescue Vergil so that they can be a family once again. On the flipside, power and agency are two things that the older brother is in perpetual pursuit of. This results in his decision to send Dante back to Earth while he stays behind in Makai to fight Mundus and eventually dethrone him as the King of the realm.

Vergil wants to become Makai’s new King before carrying out an invasion attack on Earth to grow his kingdom and subsequently his power. Naturally, this promise puts the two brothers at odds as an imperial force and the anti-establishment resistance against it. At the same time, their brotherly dynamic and shared history remain. Furthermore, the mystery of the true motives behind Sparda’s actions, whether or not he ever loved Eva and his sons, and his fate still remain mysteries for the story to solve. Thus, season 3 can be expected to touch upon all of these elements as it moves forward with Dante and Vergil’s story.

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