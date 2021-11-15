Dexter: New Blood Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

In its second episode, ‘Dexter: New Blood’ provides important answers to some longstanding questions. Dexter, now known as Jim Lindsay (Michael C. Hall), bonds with his estranged son Harrison (Jack Alcott). Angela (Julia Jones) and the rest of the town use Dexter’s property as a base in their search for Matt Caldwell. Angela meets Harrison, and it at first goes as awkwardly as anyone would have predicted. Dexter realizes that due to a decade-long restraint on his part, the Dark Passenger has gotten sloppy. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2, titled ‘Storm of Fuck,’ begins right where the first episode ended. Dexter and Harrison are at the latter’s cabin, sitting opposite each other. Understandably, Harrison wants some answers, and to be honest, so do we, the audience. What Happened to Hannah? Where Has Dexter Been Since He Faked His Death? How Did Harrison Find Him? In episode 2, we get answers to these questions, or rather, the versions of the answers that the characters are willing to share as of now.

After stepping outside in the morning, Dexter discovers that he made a mistake the night before and left a trail of blood while bringing Matt to the shed. As he begins to cover the glaring proof of his crime with snow, Angela, other Iron Lake Police Department officers, and several town residents arrive. Angela asks Dexter if they can use his property as a base to search for Matt, and he has no choice but to let them.

Inevitably, Harrison and Angela meet, and the latter finds out who he is. It seems that Angela processes this information throughout the search before sitting down with Dexter and revealing that Audrey is her adoptive daughter. Dexter feared that his propensity to keep secrets would drive Angela away. Instead, she speaks about what she kept from him ad urges him to open up to her.

While the town searches for Matt, Lily, the young girl Angela met at the bar, wakes up in a room. She discovers that someone has left food and champagne for her. She later gets sick from drinking too much of the alcohol and doesn’t realize that she has been abducted until she discovers that her phone is missing. She then sees the cameras and the chilling message written underneath one of them, “You’re already dead.’

Dexter: New Blood Episode 2 Ending: Who Is Kurt Caldwell? Where Has Dexter Hidden Matt’s Remains?

Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) is Matt’s father. With Dexter finding out about his mistakes before anyone else, he puts his forensic skills to use to make it look like Matt fled the town after killing a white buck in the reservation land of the Seneca people. His ruse is so convincing that it even fools Angela, who proves herself to be an exceptional police officer in the course of this episode. However, just when the police and the volunteers are about to leave, Kurt shows up, demanding to know why the search has been called off. He claims that Matt would never flee, even if he has committed a crime. His first reaction will be to call his father.

Kurt is an influential man in the community, and unlike the Petro-chemical billionaire Edward Olsen, people of Iron Lake genuinely seem to like him. he gives an impassioned speech in front of the townsfolk, reminding them how he has helped them and asking for theirs in his hour of need. His words have their desired effect, and the search is resumed. However, what none of the townsfolk except Dexter knows is that he has hidden Matt’s remains right under the fire pit outside his cabin.

Is Hannah in Dexter: New Blood? What Happened to Hannah McKay? Is She Dead in Dexter: New Blood?

No, Hannah isn’t in ‘Dexter: New Blood.’ It was previously announced that Yvonne Strahovski, the actress who portrayed Hannah in the original series, is not set to reprise her role in the sequel. In episode 2, we learn the fate of the character. As Harrison relates to Dexter, Hannah died of pancreatic cancer in Argentina three years before the current events. She took care of Dexter’s son for a long time, believing him to be dead.

At some point, Dexter sent her a letter, revealing to her that he was alive and living in Oregon. But it appears that Hannah didn’t seek him out even after knowing the truth and let him maintain his distance from her and his son.

Where Has Dexter Been Since He Faked His Death? How Did Harrison Find Him?

Dexter was in Oregon for a while, working as a lumberjack, before leaving. He likely traveled around a bit, always staying away from Florida until he found his way to Iron Lake. Harrison claims that he was brought back to Miami after Hannah’s death and placed in foster care, where his experience was terrible. He found the letter that Dexter sent after Hannah’s death and eventually decided to look for him. the return address got him to the town in Oregon where Dexter used to live, but the latter was gone by then.

Dexter chose the name Jim Lindsay because there were too many people with that name, giving him what he desired the most at the time, anonymity. As a result, it was almost impossible for Harrison to find him. Eventually, he saw his father’s picture on Instagram, posted by one of his bowling teammates. This ultimately led him to Iron Lake.

