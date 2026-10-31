Does Dexter Kill Rapunzel the Killer?

In season 1 of ‘Dexter: Resurrection,’ timely travel plans save Al Walker from the grasp of Dexter Morgan, a serial killer who only targets other killers. Beneath his friendly, family-loving cover, Al Walker is actually an evasive serial killer known to the authorities only as Rapunzel because of his M.O. of cutting off his victims’ ponytails. In episode 1 of season 2, titled ‘Risky Business,’ Dexter learns that the killer has recently resurfaced in Pennsylvania, having claimed another victim. As a result, he decides to take a road trip with the intention of adding one more prized blood sample to his ledger. However, his plan unfortunately coincides with Harrison’s graduation, putting a deadline on this deadly reunion. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dexter Lures Al Walker Into a Trap

Dexter Morgan has been on the hunt since we last saw him in the season 1 finale. In the span of three years, he has managed to track down two of the serial killers from Prater’s files and lay them to rest. Consequently, when news arrives about a new kill by the Rapunzel, the serial killer, the UrCar driver is ready to carry out another execution. Dexter was prepared to kill Rapunzel, aka Al Walker, three years ago, when their paths first crossed in Prater’s exclusive killer’s club. Nonetheless, back then the other man had managed to slip away. Therefore, this time, Dexter is taking no chances. As soon as he learns about the new dead body to drop in the Pennsylvania state park, he straps himself in for an overnight trip. Notably, this is a bit out of character for the self-proclaimed ethical killer.

For one thing, by going after Al right in the moment, Dexter puts himself on a dangerous time crunch. Prior to making these homicidal plans, he had already committed to attending his son’s graduation ceremony. This means that if he wants to show up for Harrison, he would have to wrap up the kill immediately after he arrives in the state. That, paired with the overnight drive, puts him at unnecessary risk. Yet, the protagonist insists that Al is negligible enough of a threat that he has nothing to worry about. Once in Pennsylvania, Dexter seeks Rapunzel out, who is camping out in the state park with his family. He approaches the man under the cover of Red, his old fake serial killer identity. Although Al’s guard is up, he agrees to meet up with his old friend at an abandoned auto body shop to catch up, thus taking the bait Dexter has set up for him.

Dexter Finds Himself in an Unexpected Showdown Against Al

Shortly after their first interaction, Dexter sneaks into Al’s RV to look for hard evidence: the serial killer’s trophies, aka his victims’ ponytails. With the items secured, he moves on to the next part of the plan, which involves turning the abandoned body shop into the perfect place to carry out a kill. When Al arrives at the location, Dexter continues playing the part of an amicable friend, Red. By then, the timeline of the mission has already been thrown off, which prevents the father from attending his son’s graduation. Nonetheless, when Harrison plays off his disappointment, the older man happily accepts it. Soon after, his confrontation with the serial killer takes an unexpected turn. As it turns out, Al has already figured out Dexter is the one who stole his trophies from his RV. Therefore, he walked into the meeting, expecting things to go south.

For the same reason, when a physical altercation breaks out, Dexter initially finds himself caught off guard. In the fight that follows, the protagonist comes close to losing his life on several occasions. Fortunately, by the end, when Al is close to choking him out, Dexter manages to reach a chain, wrapping it around his aggressor’s neck and using the connected remote to levitate him up and off the ground. Thus, choked out by the chain around his neck, Al “Rapunzel” Walker dies. Notably, something strange happens in the aftermath. Instead of completing the ritual and getting rid of the evidence, including the body, Dexter leaves the crime exactly as it is. He claims this is because he wants the authorities to find Al and identify him as the killer. However, later he admits to himself that this blatant demonstration might have been an attempt to bring attention to his actions. It seems the killer is no longer satisfied with simply killing bad guys. Now, he also wants the recognition that comes with his perceived good deeds.

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