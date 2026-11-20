Dexter Morgan and his newfound partner, Charley, set their sights on a new target in Season 2, Episode 4 of ‘Dexter: Resurrection.’ However, when their latest guest of honor, the serial killer known as Jaw Splitter, arrives in New York, the duo are thrown in for a loop. Far from the seasoned killer they were expecting, they’re confronted with a young man whose complex origin story compels Dexter’s to question the nuances of his Code. Meanwhile, the Five Borough Killer gears up for his third strike. This time around, the NYPD knows better than to underestimate him or play right into his hands. The cautionary measures initiated put Harrison into the field, giving him an opportunity to prove himself. Yet, when things continue to fall apart, the newbie cop finds himself second-guessing his faith in the system. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Jaw Splitter 2.0 Responds to Prater’s Invitation

With the New York Ripper still off-limits, there is only one more serial killer left on Dexter and Charley’s list: The Jaw Splitter. This killer is active in Fresno, California, where he targets young men as his victims. His MO involves stealing blood from his victims in a delusional bid to stay young, and removing their jawbones while they’re still alive to keep as trophies. The 70-year-old killer had accepted Charley’s invitation for a show-and-tell with Prater. However, the person who shows up outside the designated brownstone surprises both Charley and Dexter. Instead of the elder plastic surgery enthusiast, a young 21-year-old answers to the invitation. When he’s met with the others’ suspicion, the stranger explains that he’s actually John Thomas Jr., the son of the original Jaw Splitter.

Since his father’s death two years ago, JJ has taken over the mantle, having already added four more victims to the serial killer’s legacy. Initially, Dexter, who is introduced to JJ as Red Schmidt, remains doubtful about going through with the plan. Even though the younger man is technically a serial killer, there’s a possibility he’s only in the field because of his father. If he’s not truly an evil person who kills for self-gratification, killing him would go against the Code. Therefore, Dexter decides to delay the kill and instead opts to spend the rest of the day with JJ to vet him. Furthermore, he entrusts Harrison with a favor, asking him to pull the Fresno resident’s records to see if he has a history of violence. The things that he learns about the younger killer’s childhood further dissuade him from going through with his original plan.

JJ’s Childhood Trauma Reveals Something Troubling About Him

Harrison learns that JJ has a juvie record that has been court-sealed. Even so, Dexter knows that this isn’t condemning evidence. At the same time, the more he talks to the young man, the more he becomes convinced that he is actually a victim of his father’s grooming. John Thomas took his son out on a kill when he was only 14 years old. Afterward, he continued to groom him so that he could help him out with Jaw Splitter kills. Outside of these dubious father-son bonding activities, he would only ever spend time with JJ while he conducted blood transfusions between them. Essentially, he was using his son as a mirror for his own younger self, simultaneously harvesting him for his blood while also ensuring he would carry on the Jaw Splitter name in the event of the original killer’s demise.

Naturally, all of this reminds Dexter of his own early relationship with Harrison and how his homicidal tendencies almost tore them apart. For the same reason, he begins to strongly suspect that JJ isn’t a born killer and has only been manipulated and groomed into the role. That is until the younger man finally reveals the truth about his father’s death. As it turns out, the son had developed a taste for the hunt and the kill in the time that he had spent under his father’s wing. Therefore, eventually, as the latter’s old age began to result in mistakes and lapses of judgment, JJ decided that his father wasn’t good enough to continue carrying the Jaw Splitter name anymore. Thus, he had killed John Thomas and had even brought along his jawbone as the trophy for Prater’s show-and-tell. Once this comes out in the open, Dexter can no longer deny that, regardless of his traumatic upbringing, JJ has well and truly turned into a monster who must be stopped.

The FBK Turns His Sights on the New York Subway For His Third Kill

Wallace and Oliva make some progress on their investigation into the Five Borough Killer, concluding that the radius of the air-dropped videos suggests the killer must have a connection to Manhattan. Additionally, the detective also learns that the phones used by the killer to call the NYPD were all purchased years ago. This means he must have planned for this killing spree in advance. Still, unveiling the killer’s identity remains a long shot for the NYPD. For his third kill, Lucas, the Five Borough Killer, grows bolder. When he calls in his tip this time, he announces that he will kill his next victim in the subway. Putting the entire subway system in lockdown without sending the city into a panic is nearly impossible. For the same reasons, Mixon orders for a cop to be stationed inside every single subway car.

In the end, despite these safety measures, the FBK ends up taking a victim. This time, he executes the kill through poison. Since his victim was a drug addict, the authorities initially write off the death as an overdose. Nonetheless, Wallace is able to see through the ruse even before the FBK’s ensuing video proves the same. In light of these events, Harrison begins to lose his faith in law enforcement’s ability to take these killers down. Therefore, he tells his father that he wants to start helping him out in his own unorthodox, vengeful crusade. In fact, Harrison is even prepared to go after the New York Ripper. Dexter is tempted by the offer in the wake of the departure of his last partner-in-crime, Charley. Consequently, he ends up agreeing to his son’s idea, despite knowing it would only drag the younger man further into danger.

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