Is Diane Farr Dead? Did Hong Chau Leave The Night Agent?

Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ follows the story of Peter Sutherland, a young FBI agent who is introduced to the world of Night Action, a secret agency that works in the shadows. The first season of the show leads to a lot of revelations for Peter, the most important of which is that he cannot trust anyone, even if it’s someone who got him a job. The person in question is Diane Farr, the President’s Chief of Staff, who, at the beginning of Season 1, seems like the only person Peter can trust. However, her true nature slowly comes to light, and it becomes clear that her agenda is morally grey, at best. Considering how important she was to the plot and what happened to her at the end of the first season, one can’t help but wonder if she will continue to have an impact on Peter’s story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Diane Farr’s Absence in Season 2 Allows The Night Agent to Explore New Grounds

One of the major twists in Season 1 is the revelation that Diane Farr is involved in covering up the true story behind the DC Metro bombing. She wasn’t involved in the bombing itself, but when she found out that the VP and a private contractor were behind it, she helped them in keeping the truth to come to light. In her defense, she thought she was doing it for the right reasons, even if it meant that she had to do a series of bad things to keep it a secret, including throwing Peter under the bus even when he’d shown nothing but loyalty to her. Eventually, when Diane finds out that the people she collaborated with have been planning to assassinate the President, whom she is intensely loyal towards, she helps Peter in foiling their plans.

The showdown at Camp David leads to Diane being shot, but it is nothing that she cannot recover from. Her survival is confirmed, but that does not mean that she will be back in action so soon. Discussing the season’s ending, the show’s creator, Shawn Ryan, said that Diane would spend a lot of time in the hospital before she is deemed fit for what would be the worst part of her life. Considering the scale of her actions, her trial would be very trying, and it would be interesting to see how it is handled because the authorities wouldn’t want to let it slip that some high-seated officials were behind the bombing and its cover-up. This would mean that Diane should resign herself to life in prison, but that doesn’t mean she still can’t prove valuable to Night Action.

Diane Farr Might Return for The Night Agent Season 3

The second season of ‘The Night Action’ takes place around a year after the events of the Season 1 finale. This gives Peter enough space to evolve as a Night Agent and put his skills to use. The overall arc of Season 2 tests Peter’s limits, and he finds himself doing some very questionable things, the repercussions of which are felt weeks later. With the position he lands himself in, Peter might now be in a headspace to understand why Diane did certain things, and it could prove to be invariably important considering where the plot is going for the third season.

At the end of the second season, Peter is told to gain the trust of Jacob Monroe, the intelligence broker who helps put Hagan in the White House. Catherine Weaver rightly believes that with Hagan as the President, everything that passes through his desk could be compromised, which would be a huge problem, especially for Night Action, which had managed to stay in the shadows so much that even its existence was not known to many people. Monroe finds out about it after clashing with Peter. Now, his task is to gain Monroe’s trust and find out who else is working for him and how to expose all of them.

Peter’s new assignment takes him into uncharted territory, but there is one person who could help him with navigating the difficult and sensitive terrain of the White House. Diane Farr’s knowledge of the place and people gives her an insight that rarely any other person could have, and it might come in handy for Peter. He might seek her out next season for help, and she could use that as an opportunity to redeem herself as well as get herself out of prison.

