Did Bling Empire’s Dorothy Wang Lose Weight?

Every time a popular reality TV star makes an on-screen appearance, fans cannot help but keenly watch any change that may have taken place. For a celebrity like Dorothy Wang, who is famous for her part in ‘Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills’ and ‘Bling Empire,’ the public has known about her life for a long time. Naturally, they have also been aware of her insecurities regarding her body image. Her latest appearance in Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire: New York‘ has pushed Dorothy back into the limelight, and many people could not help but wonder about her apparent weight loss. If you are in the same boat, do not worry because we have you covered!

Did Dorothy Wang Lose Weight?

It seems like Dorothy Wang has indeed lost some weight, with fans gushing over the same. Her recent posts have been bombarded by compliments regarding her body and hair, with the public cheering her on through her journey. The Netflix star has not only focused on transforming her appearance but also decided to move to New York City, New York, in hopes of creating new experiences. This led her to appear in the Big Apple-based spinoff of ‘Bling Empire.’

As it turns out, Dorothy may have struggled with her body image as far back as 2016. During her time on ‘Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills’ season 4, she stated, “I’m so fat right now I don’t know what to do!” However, her friends EJ Johnson and Morgan Stewart were quick to counter her claims. The latter told Dorothy, “You don’t look that fat,” something that EJ agreed to. Morgan followed up by saying, “I think for girls honestly you can’t tell if they’re bigger unless they lose weight.”

The conversation between the three friends quickly switched to Dorothy’s breakup with Cooper Mount in 2014 as the trio commented how Dorothy had gotten significantly thinner after the split. “Well, you were emaciated during your breakup,” EJ had stated, something that Dorothy had emphatically agreed to. Prior to the release of the third season of ‘Bling Empire,’ which Dorothy was not a part of, she also opened up about her health struggles.

Apparently, there was a time that Dorothy was struggling with anaphylactic reactions that many medical professionals could not figure out the reason for. However, it did end up affecting the reality TV star’s life as she could travel, work, or put herself under any kind of strain. Frustrated by her deteriorating health, Dorothy then decided to check out some Eastern medicine practices. she also started to make massive changes in her diet. Despite what anyone may have thought of her actions, Dorothy was determined to put her health and happiness first.

It does seem like Dorothy’s journey towards a healthier life is going well. The reality TV star has made several changes in her life in hopes of personal growth, which seen to have helped her. Dorothy does not seem to have a set goal in mind when it comes to her weight and is apparently focused on just being comfortable, happy, and confident. Throughout her journey of self-discovery and changes, Dorothy’s fans have supported her wholeheartedly, cheered her on for any apparent weight loss, and have certainly been upfront about defending her from any form of hate.

